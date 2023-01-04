Yellowstone star and singer-songwriter Luke Grimes stopped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Jan. 3 and had his knowledge of his hit western series and country music put to the test. Fallon challenged Grimes to a game of "Line or Lyric: Yellowstone Edition," in which the actor, who portrays Kayce Dutton, had to determine whether the host was reading him a line of dialogue from Yellowstone or a country music lyric.

Grimes, a lifelong country music fan, had no problem breezing through the test. He quickly identified one of Beth Dutton's most iconic quotes ("You are the trailer park, I am the tornado") and Toby Keith's legendary '90s tune "Should've Been a Cowboy." ("Back in the mullet days," Grimes quipped.)

Grimes also discussed traveling the country in an Airstream with his wife and building their home in Montana.

"That trip became, for us, finding where we actually wanted to live. We went through all the mountains all through the west and ended up in Montana, which is where the Airstream is now parked at our house that we built," Grimes said. "We sort of homesteaded up there."

Grimes, whose song "No Horse to Ride" was featured in the mid-season finale of Yellowstone season five, announced that his country music album will be released this spring.

"I've always played music. Music sort of came first. I grew up in church and I've been playing music since I was probably 10 or 11 years old," Grimes said. "I was always in bands when I lived in L.A. and someone caught wind that I had been writing some stuff and one thing led to another and I got a record deal. So here we are."

The multitalented star will have plenty of chances to share his music with fans this year. He'll also perform at California's 2023 Stagecoach Festival in April, alongside Yellowstone co-stars Lainey Wilson and Ryan Bingham. This summer, Grimes will return to Montana to perform at Under the Big Sky Fest, which also features Bingham, Whiskey Myers, Colter Wall, Elle King, Marcus King, Shane Smith and the Saints, 49 Winchester, Hayes Carll and more.

