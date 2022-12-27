'Yellowstone' Star Lainey Wilson Shares the Secret to Kissing in a Cowboy Hat

Lainey Wilson is one of country music's top stars of 2022, and she's also establishing herself as an actress by starring on the current season of Paramount Network's Yellowstone. Fittingly, the singer plays the character of Abby, a singer who visits the ranch and soon begins a relationship with cowboy Ryan (Ian Bohen). Viewers have gotten to see their love story play out through the season, and things have even gotten a bit steamy, with a few kisses being shared between the two. In addition to having to learn how to act in a drama for the first time, Wilson has had to learn how to kiss on camera.

"I didn't really know what I was doing, but you go in there head-first," Wilson tells USA Today of the onscreen kiss. "I was going to give people their money's worth. I told my mommy and daddy, 'You might not want to watch this show.' I don't want to be on their prayer list."

Of course, Wilson's fictional love interest often wears a cowboy hat, and her character does sometimes as well, so that adds even more of a challenge. But, she says it's nothing she can't handle.

"It's definitely about leaning the head to one side; angles are so important," she says. "And there's another kiss coming where I take my hat off. That's when you know you're getting down to it."

Wilson and the Western drama have had a longstanding relationship that started with the show featuring her music. Sheridan then invited Wilson to join the cast, and he created the character of Abby specifically for her. Wilson said she had hesitations when she began this new venture, especially after her dad had fallen ill with a fungal infection, but he encouraged her to take the opportunity anyway. She was also nervous to shoot her first scene with the show's Kelly Reilly, who plays Beth Dutton.

"I told (Reilly) when I met her, 'I thought you were going to put me in a headlock,'" says Wilson. "But we got along great. She even gave me some handmade bath salts."

As for her future on the show, Wilson says she can't wait to "roll up" her sleeves and see what's next.

