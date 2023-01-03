Luke Grimes not only stars as prominent character Kayce Dutton on the Paramount series Yellowstone, but this year, he is officially launching his career as a country artist with a record deal and a brand new song. His debut single, "No Horse to Ride," was released on Dec. 16, and on the mid-season finale of Yellowstone, the tune found a very special spotlight.

The lonesome track, which finds Grimes comparing a broken heart to a cowboy with no horse, was featured in the episode, and the actor was filled with gratitude after the fact. He shared his thankfulness on social media, expressing how much it meant to have his song featured on the show he's been starring on for more than four years.

"Thanks for watching, and thanks @yellowstone for having my song in last night's show. Means the world," he writes.

Grimes is now officially pulling double duty as an actor and a contributing musician on Yellowstone. Fans can look forward to more music from Grimes, as he is preparing to release a full-length album soon. In fact, the actor-turned-singer/songwriter says his new year's resolution is to bring more music to fans.

"Cheers to 2023! My resolution is to get out and share some live music with y'all this year," he wrote in a recent Instagram post. "No Horse to Ride" was produced by Dave Cobb and co-written by Grimes, Jonathan Singleton and Tony Lane. The actor also performed acoustic guitar and percussion on the track. "I think of music as sort of a first love; it was my first creative outlet," Grimes said upon releasing the tune. "To be at the start of this journey, putting my own music out into the world, is beyond a dream come true. I'm grateful to the people who helped make this happen and to anyone who connects with these songs, I will do my best to keep them honest." Grimes has been working on new music with Nashville songwriters such as Randy Montana, Brent Cobb, Jamey Johnson, The Love Junkies, Josh Osborne, Jon Randall and Jessi Alexander.