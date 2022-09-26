The 2023 Stagecoach Lineup is Here and it Includes 3 'Yellowstone' Stars

The lineup for the 2023 Stagecoach Festival has arrived and, beyond the already stacked lineup of country stars, including Luke Bryan, Jon Pardi, Kane Brown, Chris Stapleton, Breland, Turnpike Troubadours and more, it also happens to be filled with Yellowstone stars.

Rising country star Lainey Wilson, the most nominated artist at this year's CMA Awards, was already a mainstay at country festivals before taking on the role of a musician named Abby in the forthcoming season of Yellowstone. But Wilson will have company in the form of fellow Yellowstone stars Ryan Bingham, the acclaimed singer-songwriter who's also known to fans as Walker, the ranch hand who frequently serenades the bunkhouse crew at the Dutton Ranch, and Luke Grimes, who plays Kayce Dutton on the series. Earlier this year, Grimes announced his own country music career. The actor shared that he's working with Range Media Partners, the team behind Midland, as well as Bingham, and he's been spending time in Nashville writing with hitmakers Jessi Alexander and Ben Hayslip.

Wilson, Bingham and Grimes are all set to perform on Sunday, April 30. Who knows, maybe we'll get a bunkhouse style collaboration between the three stars.

The 2023 Stagecoach Festival will be held from April 28 through April 30. Passes for the festival went on sale on Sept. 16.

Advertisement

ZZ Top, Elle King, Lily Rose, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Gabby Barrett, Old Dominion, Morgan Wade and more are also set to perform. The Compton Cowboys will return to the festival following a triumphant appearance in 2022.

See the full lineup below.

https://twitter.com/Stagecoach/status/1569340446702444547

Season five of Yellowstone will premiere on Nov. 13 on Paramount. In addition to Wilson, Kai Caster, Lilli Kay and Dawn Olivieri are set to join the cast. Mo Brings Plenty and Wendy Moniz have been upped to series regulars, joining previously announced new series regulars Jennifer Landon and Kathryn Kelly.

Advertisement

Related Videos