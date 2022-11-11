The 5 Wildest Beth vs. Jamie Dutton Moments on ‘Yellowstone’

It's that time again. Yellowstone season 5 premieres Sunday, Nov. 13, and we're running back the show's greatest hits. There's never a dull day in the Dutton family, especially when it involves problematic queen Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and her scumbag brother Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley). When these two butt heads, the TV gods look down and smile upon us.

Whatever fresh hell she's got in store for her errant brother, Beth will mete out the punishment the best way she knows how: With impeccable style, and some wicked one-liners. While we wait, let's revisit some of the greatest Beth vs. Jamie showdowns from seasons 1 through 4.

A Barn Burner Confrontation

Remember way back in season 1 when we thought Kevin Costner's patriarch John Dutton had cancer, and was on his last legs? The situation inspired some, ah, choice words from Jamie. He compares Beth to the disease. "It's the body's cells so deformed, they turn on the body itself. Start feeding. Cancer doesn't have much foresight so it kills its hosts, which kills it," he says. "Cancer is suicide from the inside out. That's what you are, Beth." Ouch.

The siblings take it to the barn to duke it out once and for all. (Spoiler alert: This is not the last time they'll spar.) Jamie accuses Beth of being responsible for their mother's death. So, yeah. Harsh. For her part, Beth is tired of being summoned to the ranch every time Jamie fails their father. "Everything I do is for him, and everything you do is for you," she tells Jamie. "The only reason I'm here is 'cause he can't trust you." She's not wrong...

A Near-Death Car Ride

Another season 1 oldie-but-goodie: Beth and Jamie's twisted heart-to-heart in that car ride. The scene is tense and terrifying. But it serves more than white-knuckle intensity. It's a real turning point - if not for Beth as a character, then for the audience's understanding of the lengths to which she'll go when she feels desperate.

Jamie picks up a drunken Beth from the Deerfield Club, and, as ever, their bickering turns physical. Beth calls Jamie soft, telling him that he doesn't know real loss. She grabs a gun from the glove compartment and holds it to her chin. "You gotta watch 'em die to lose 'em," she tells him. But Jamie calls her bluff, urging her to pull the trigger. He doesn't imagine she'd actually do it.

We hear the gun go off as Jamie slams on the brakes. Beth did indeed pull the trigger, but she missed. Jamie wrestles the gun away from her, and they both sit and stare blankly, stunned at what just happened. The silence is palpable. Everything is laid bare. In a rare moment of weakness, Beth cries. Jamie responds tenderly, "If hating me keeps you from hating yourself, I'll be that for you."

Oof. An all-timer.

Beth Serves Jamie Up to the Wolves

Jamie was in a bind in season 2. (When is Jamie not in a bind?) He squealed to an investigative reporter, going on the record to spill family secrets. Nervous and filled with regret, he tells Beth about his predicament. Never one to skimp on the spectacle, Beth gives him an unforgettable walloping. She drags him by the hair across the living room, dropping him at their father's feet to confess his betrayal.

Favor is hard-won in the Dutton household, and mistakes are even harder to overcome. Ever her father's hatchet woman, Beth relished in Jamie's misery. Who can blame her? The guy had gone against the family - again.

Beth Eases Jamie's Conscience (Not Really)

We're sticking with Jamie's little journalist problem in season 2 because it was formative for his character, and Beth was there offering up some seriously twisted advice along the way.

In an effort to tie up loose ends, Jamie strangled the reporter for the dirt she had on the Duttons. He's officially a murderer, and the idea haunts him. At the big house, Jamie's washing his face and crying at the same time. A real feat. In her own oddly tender way, Beth pities him. He's obsessed with maintaining a sense of superiority, and now he's recognized the monster in the mirror.

"Morality, loyalty. Not part of the equation for you," Beth tells him. "But you've finally done something that makes you see yourself the way the world does. The way I see you. The way he [John Dutton] sees you. And no amount of scrubbing is going to change that."

Jamie's too far-gone at this point, and Beth can't help but remind him of that fact. Before she leaves, she suggests he kill himself, a cruel echo of that traumatic moment they shared in the car in season 1.

Beth Gives Jamie an Ultimatum

Beth and Jamie have had a slew of showdowns over the course of the series. Season 4 was just the latest in a long lineage of mano a mano strife, but it was certainly the greatest. (Especially if you revel in Beth's delicious, off-leash furor.)

Here's how it went down. It's revealed in season 3 that Jamie Dutton was adopted. He tracks down and reconnects with his birth father, Garrett Randall, who had murdered Jamie's birth mother and served his prison sentence. Randall urges Jamie to claim the Dutton family fortune for himself, and by season 4, Beth discovers that it was Randall who put out the hits on everyone in the family.

What follows is an ultimatum for the ages. Beth gives Jamie three "options." The first? She tells the authorities and Jamie spends the rest of his life in prison for three counts of attempted murder. Option two isn't much better: Beth tells her husband, fan-favorite Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), that Jamie is the reason she's unable to have children, and Rip tears Jamie apart, limb-by-limb. Jamie takes the third option and kills his birth father, Garrett Randall.

Beth shows up just as Jamie's dumping Randall's body at the "train station." She takes a photo of him holding the body bag. That photo is infinite leverage, and Jamie knows it. "You should've picked options one or two, 'cause you're f*****n' mine now," Beth tells him. An absolute mic drop.

Who knows what season five has in store for Jamie now that he's fully in Beth's clutches. How will she use him? Will she twist the knife? Outlook not so good for everyone's favorite least-favorite Dutton.

Yellowstone season 5 premieres Sunday, Nov. 13 on Paramount.

