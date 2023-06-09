Circle the wagons, folks! Yellowstone prequel series 1883 will air on Paramount Network in June, giving fans of the Emmy-nominated Paramount+ limited series a chance to relive the week-to-week magic of Taylor Sheridan's Oregon Trail epic. Paramount Network will air the entire 10-episode series starting Sunday, June 18 at 8/7c, with subsequent episodes dropping every Sunday thereafter.

Created and written by Taylor Sheridan, 1883 was the first Yellowstone prequel series to launch on Paramount+. The Western drama tells the story of how the Dutton family first came to settle the Yellowstone Ranch in Montana. Starring Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as James and Margaret Dutton (the forebears of Kevin Costner's John Dutton), 1883 follows a group of Bohemian pioneers as they journey west through the Great Plains. Sam Elliott also stars as the tragic, war-battered leader of the wagon train -- a magnificent performance which earned him a Screen Actors Guild Award.

In addition to the weekly marathon, Paramount Network has lined up some special extras for viewers of the broadcast. Extended featurettes showcasing behind-the-scenes and making-of details about 1883 will follow each episode.

1883 also stars Isabel May as Elsa Dutton, the daughter of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's James and Margaret Dutton. Elsa narrates every episode of the series, sharing her first-hand account of life on the Oregon Trail. The pioneers face dangerous river-crossings, disease and violent run-ins with bandits and Native American tribes.

Isabel May's Elsa Dutton also narrates portions of the second Yellowstone prequel series 1923, which picked up with the Dutton clan during Prohibition. Harrison Ford stars as Jacob Dutton, the brother of Tim McGraw's James Dutton, while Helen Mirren plays Ford's tough-as-nails wife Cara. 1923 wrapped its debut season in January 2023, and was renewed for Season 2.

1883 also included memorable cameos from the likes of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson (who are friends with McGraw and Hill), as well as Billy Bob Thornton. Thornton is set to star in Sheridan's upcoming Land Man series, about the Texas oil boom.

With 1923 Season 2 just around the corner and franchise expansion Lawmen: Bass Reeves also in the works, now is the perfect time to get caught up on all your Yellowstone lore. (Our Dutton Family Tree is practically required reading.) Besides, there's nothing like a good old-fashioned broadcast marathon.

The 1883 marathon kicks off with Episode 1 on Sunday, June 18 at 8/7c on the Paramount Network. Subsequent episodes will drop every Sunday thereafter.

