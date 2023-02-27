Sam Elliott Wins Screen Actors Guild Award for '1883'

Legendary actor Sam Elliott won the Screen Actors Guild award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his work in Yellowstone prequel 1883.



Elliott, who became the second oldest man to win a solo SAG award, triumphed over fellow nominees Steve Carell (The Patient), Taron Egerton (Black Bird), Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird) and Evan Peters (Dahmer -- Monster: The Jefferey Dahmer Story).





Elliott starred on the series with Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Isabel May and more. During his speech, Elliott reflected on his time on the set of 1883 and thanked his fellow cast mates and series creator Taylor Sheridan."I'll treasure it as a constant reminder of 1883 and what a gift it was to all of us on both sides of the camera," Elliott said. "To my incredible cast mates, there's a piece of this for all of you, not only for who you are but for your beautiful work that helped me find the way. I love you all for that."Elliott also shared a heartfelt thanks to his"Thank you to my wife, my beautiful Katharine, my partner through thick and thin and the mother of our beautiful daughter," Elliott said.Elliott's win is the latest accolade for the Taylor Sheridan universe of television series, which, of course, includes the hit Paramount series Yellowstone.Last month, Yellowstone star Kevin Costnerfor Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama.