1883 star Sam Elliott and wife, actress Katharine Ross, turned heads on the Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet as Elliott represents the Yellowstone spin-off during the 29th annual awards ceremony, which is voted on by the SAG-AFTRA union.



The couple looked loved up in snaps from the red carpet, with Elliott sporting a classic tux (forgoing a tie -- every bit the stylish yet casual man we so often see him portray on screen) and Ross donning a black dress with white details and a chic jacket.



The 78-year-old actor is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his work in 1883, which co-starred Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and Isabel May. He's competing against Steve Carell (The Patient), Taron Egerton (Black Bird), Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird) and Evan Peters (Dahmer -- Monster: The Jefferey Dahmer Story). The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards are often considered a reflection of industry buzz, so Elliott's nomination could be a bellwether for the actor's Emmy chances.



If Elliott wins a SAG award, he'll be the second oldest man to receive a solo SAG award for television acting. (Paul Newman won a SAG award in 2006 at the age of 81 for his work in Empire Falls.)



You can stream the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards live on the Netflix YouTube channel.





As for the other Screen Actors Guild nominees,earned a nod for her role as Tammy Wynette in the limited series George & Tammy. She's up against Julia Garner (Inventing Anna), Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story), Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout) and Emily Blunt (). Austin Butler continues his streak of nominations for Elvis, competing against Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin), Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Bill Nighy (Living) and Adam Sandler (Hustle) for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role.See the full list of SAG Awards nomineesElliott and Ross, who met on set in 1969 when Ross starred as Etta Place in the western filmwith Paul Newman and Robert Redford, have been married since 1984. They have one daughter, Cleo Rose Elliott, a musician.