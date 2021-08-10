Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

If your big summer plans don't include zipping around on a squirting motorized bumper boat, you might want to rethink your agenda. Say goodbye to the shed full of boring pool rafts and pool tubes, and get ready to make your pool water feel like a waterpark with these inflatable bumper boats. This cheap UFO spaceship pool toy comes with a built-in squirt gun and is only $27 on Amazon, and it'll keep your kids occupied for hours.

While water parks and water slides can add up quickly in terms of entertainment, these bumper boat pool floats have water guns that use the pool water so your kids can wage their battles in the backyard!

Fun Pool Floats

Best Under $30

Designed to resemble a UFO spaceship, this inflatable pool float is made from heavy-duty vinyl and can support up to 140 lbs. It's recommended for kids four and over, and it's big enough that even your 12 or 13-year-old will be able to climb aboard and partake in the fun. It comes with free delivery from Amazon and makes for an awesome pool toy to add to your arsenal.

Best Water Gun Float Over $100

Propelled by a 12V motor, this motorized bumper boat has a squirter and power steering unit, making it an absolutely epic inflatable boat that kids will love. With a durable PVC construction, this bumper boat can support up to 100 lbs. It's the pool toy your kids will use again and again! The price on Amazon is listed at $120, and it operates on eight D-size batteries.

Best Motorized Float

Adults, this one is for you! This pool lounger by Pool Candy uses a 66-watt motor to propel the pool raft anywhere and in any direction. Navigate to the sun or shade, get yourself to the edge of the pool, or simply zip around for the fun of it. This inflatable ride-on raft is a great way to amp up your summer fun. It's made of durable PVC and can support up to 300 lbs. It even comes with a cupholder!

This post was originally published on June 11, 2021.

