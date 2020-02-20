The 10 Best Weighted Blankets for Adults

Anyone who suffers from anxiety disorder knows how difficult it can be to fall asleep at night. There's nothing worse than having your mind race from a stressful day and being unable to quiet your thoughts enough to fall asleep. You end up waking up the next morning feeling even more tired and anxious because you didn't get enough natural sleep. It's an endless cycle that affects your mental health, but there is a potential solution to all those nights you've spent tossing and turning in frustration.

Did you know that a weighted (or should I say magic?) blanket can actually help you fall asleep at night? The science behind it (if you can call it that) essentially theorizes that when the heavy blanket is on top of you it has a calming effect and it weighs you down so you move around less and are able to get a deeper sleep. Wrapping you up at night like a warm hug, these weighted blankets for adults have been the solution for many people suffering from the inability to sleep at night. The amount of weight varies but the results are the same. Whether you sleep in a king-size or a twin bed, there is a weighted blanket size right for you.

So if it's anxiety, insomnia, or stress that's keeping you from a good, natural sleep, there is a weighted blanket out there to reduce anxiety for you. Take some weight off your shoulders and put that extra weight in your blanket. You'll love the deep pressure from the weighted blankets.

We've rounded up 10 excellent, high quality, whole body weighted blankets under $200 to help you get the natural sleep you deserve. Now take advantage of that Prime shipping and get yourself to snoozing ASAP!

Weighted Blankets for Adults

This Amazon's Choice is under $100 and boasts an average of 4.4 stars out of 937 reviews. They recommend choosing a blanket weight that is 7%-13% your body weight to help you get your perfect night's sleep. This blanket is filled with natural and environment glass beads for equal weight distribution and is machine washable which is always a plus. The 20-pound blanket is great for a queen-size bed or a king-size bed.

Amazon user lamplight says, "This blanket is very soothing! It's very relaxing at the end of the day. I feel like my energy is becoming calmed and contained when I am stressed out. When I am extra stressed I fold the blanket lengthwise, doubling the weight and lay it over me for the first 15 minutes and my muscles begin to release, almost like a massage."

This #1 Best Seller boasts cold to the touch bamboo fabric and glass beads to help keep you cool throughout the night. To make this blanket extra-durable there are two extra layers of breathable cotton fabric between the bamboo face and the thin polyfill. This is a great option for hot perspiring sleepers to help keep you cozy through the night without soaking through your sheets.

review: 4.4 out of 5, 1849 reviews

Weighted blankets have even made a difference for people living with medical conditions. One Amazon user praised this YnM weighted blanket for helping her Restless Leg Syndrome saying, "This product is not advertised for RLS but it absolutely should be! I have had my blanket for three days and I have been basically sleeping in a coma like state!!! Its is the soundest and best sleep I have ever had in my life."

Neurologist, Dr. Karen Hart developed this blanket determined to make the perfect weighted blanket for everyone. A bit more of an investment coming in at $199, this option contours to the shape of your body while you sleep through Dr. Hart's use of patented DreamBeads (made of quartz micro-spheres). The ultimate warm hug to help you sleep at night!

Amazon user Jennifer L. thinks the blanket is worth the investment saying, "I'm so happy I chose Dr Hart's! My husband and I both suffer from insomnia and we were amazed at what a difference the blanket made! Using it right away we felt super cozy and relaxed. The weight feels so good and makes you feel like you're hugged or in a little nest."

Boasting an average of 4.7 stars out of 387 reviews, this weighted blanket is perfect for someone looking for a hypoallergenic option. It's made of 100% cotton and ready to help alleviate some of your stress after a long day.

Amazon user hamlin293 promises the blanket is worth the hype saying, "The minute I slid under this thing, I immediately fell asleep and I slept undisturbed for hours. I felt so rested! The hard part is you feel so good that you don't want to leave the bed. I think the quality of this blanket is top-notch, and the size of it fits my full-sized bed perfectly. I still don't know or fully understand the science behind it, but I'm really grateful I have this."

This blanket comes in a few color options but recommends buying a separate duvet cover to make cleaning your blanket easier. It boasts more glass beads and less fiber fill to offer better weight and temperature control for the ultimate night's sleep.

Amazon user Isaac praises the blanket saying, "I used to suffer from severe insomnia- lying awake nearly all night until 4am or later. Since I've had this blanket I've not had a problem for even a single night."

This blanket is (and looks) soft to the touch. It is recommended to remove the cover during the summer months to keep cool while maintaining that warm hug feeling.

Amazon user Vanessa says, "I bought this blanket to see if it would help me sleep. I battle nightly with getting any sort of sleep. This blanket has helped me in so many ways. It's so comfortable and soft. And when I climb into bed and cover up, I can feel the anxiety and stress leaving my body. I don't know why or how this works, but it does!"

With an average of 4.5 stars out of 373 reviews, this #1 best seller comes in multiple colors and sizes. Hypoallergenic pockets evenly filled with eco-friendly, sand-size pellets give even weight across the body. Fall asleep underneath this blanket or wrap it around yourself to unwind on the couch and alleviate some stress before bed.

One Amazon user raved about this blanket saying, "This is the best purchase I've made this year!!! I've worked night shift they past 6 years. Sometimes falling asleep is a big problem. I purchased the 20 lb. With this blanket I can fall asleep in 5 minutes. NO JOKE! You feel snug and relax quickly. I have been raving about this blanket to everyone. Very well made."

Another #1 best seller, this weighted blanket option comes in just under $70. Made of 100% breathable natural cotton, this makes it perfect for even the hottest sleeper.

Amazon user Beverly loves this blanket saying, "I love this blanket! I went from little to no sleep for years. This blanket has increased my sleep time to 6+ hours a night. I let my sister try it and it increased her sleep time as well. She immediately purchased one and is sleeping better and longer."

This blanket comes with options for cold and hot sleepers. It includes 2 duvet comes to accommodate each temperature. One cozy, warm fleece material to keep you warm and toasty and the other of CoolMax Microfiber technology to ventilate heat and keep your body from overheating.

Amazon user Hawaii girl provides a positive review on the blanket saying, "Just After 4 days of sleeping with the weighted blanket, it has been incredible. I normally toss and turn all night. I found that the weighted blanket somehow allows me to stay "settled". It has been years since I have had consecutive night's of sound sleep. I hear that as you age, this is a somewhat common."

Boasting an average of 4.8 stars, this blanket is made of breathable material to help maintain your body temperature and filled with glass beads to ensure even weight distribution throughout the night.

Amazon user D'Antrese thinks this blanket is perfect, saying, "I LOVE THIS BLANKET. I have horrible insomnia and was constantly medicating to sleep. I fell asleep without meds for the first time in years and slept a good 6.5 hours, which is better than my normal 3-4. Buy this blanket."

These blankets work for many people. Giving my comforter a break to try out a weighted blanket sounds like a wonderful idea. Forget melatonin and expensive sleep medicine, reading customer testimonies gave me all the reassurance I need to know that restful sleep awaits me.

This post was originally published on November 28, 2018.

