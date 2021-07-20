As a kid, I remember at sleepovers I would sleep on a couch, on the floor, or even on a chair if that's where I ended up. I'd wake up in the morning feeling refreshed and ready for my day. As an adult, however, it's a completely different story. I can't just crash on the floor or a couch like I used to, and whenever I have overnight guests I try to make sure everyone has a comfy bed, even if they're sleeping on a sofa bed it's still better than the floor. When I have several guests and my guest room is full, it's time to pull out a portable bed, so people can sleep in the living room without sacrificing comfort.

These portable beds from Amazon are all great for giving your guests a comfortable night's sleep, and some of them can double as a camping bed or even as a toddler bed if they're between a crib and a real bed. It's always a good idea to have an extra bed around in case you have surprise visitors or overnight guests, and a few of these take up almost no storage space so you don't need to worry about finding room for them.

Best Rollaway Bed

This Milliard rollaway bed has a sturdy metal frame and is a great folding guest bed that you can keep tucked away somewhere. It has a several-inch memory foam mattress on top for ultimate comfort and works really well as a camping cot too. This folding cot has a sturdy bed frame that can support up to 300 pounds for unmatched durability. This rollaway guest bed is a best seller on Amazon in the mattress and box spring sets category.

Best Air Mattress

This inflatable airbed comes in a queen size for maximum comfort. It inflates in less than five minutes and has a weight capacity of up to 600 pounds so two people can share it if necessary. It deflates and fits into an included carry bag for easy storage and convenient portability. This air mattress is a great space-saving option

Best Folding Mattress

This folding mattress makes for a great guest bed. A great fold-up option, this comfy bed mattress can also be used as a sleeping pad when camping or as a futon mattress. The tri-fold design makes for easy storage and it comes with an additional gel memory foam topper for extra comfort.

