If there's one thing all hot sleepers know, it's how difficult it can be to get a good night's sleep when you're dealing with the night sweats and feeling like your body temperature is way too high at night. Sleeping without a blanket is practically impossible, so normally we crank up the air conditioner and hope for the best. These cooling blankets from Amazon are a total life-saver. They help with temperature regulating and work to prevent people from overheating, so you won't need to turn the air conditioning down to a freezing temperature to sleep during those hot summer nights.

​Sleep quality is a super important part of our overall health, and waking up in the middle of the night with night sweats can really impact how well we are sleeping. Using a cooling throw blanket or something with bamboo fabric can really help keep your body heat in check! We've created a list of some of the best cooling blankets from Amazon.

Best Cooling Blankets

Dangtop cooling blankets are some of the top picks on Amazon for a good reason! Made with bamboo fabric, the cooling effect of these blankets outlasts traditional throws, keeping you comfortable for longer throughout the night. They come in various sizes, so you can get one to fit your queen-size or king-size bed.

For a machine-washable option, these cotton blankets offer great airflow and are a high-quality option. This moisture-wicking lightweight blanket will keep you comfortable on hot summer nights. It's great for traveling in the car or taking with you if you're going camping in the hot weather.

Read More: 5 Cooling Pillowcases For a Better Night's Sleep (Thank Us Later)

Made of bamboo fiber, the ultimate cooling fabric, this cooling throw blanket is perfect for managing body heat. It has great breathability, perfect for hot sleepers. If you have a toddler who is always overheating at night, this is a great option to help them sleep through the night without feeling so uncomfortable.

This weighted blanket comes with a duvet cover made of bamboo to keep you comfortable on hot nights. Say goodbye to night sweats and hello to a more comfortable night's sleep! If you haven't tried one of these yet, prepare to have your mind blown. It's like wrapping yourself in a cocoon for the evening, you'll sleep so well.

This hypoallergenic weighted blanket has glass beads for pressure distribution to keep you cozy all night long. It's recommended to pair it with a duvet cover as it is not safe to machine wash the blanket on its own. It's great for people of all ages!

For a comfortable night's sleep, even on hot summer nights, try this blanket with Arc-Chill cooling fiber to keep the night sweats at bay. It's machine-washable, hypoallergenic, and moisture-wicking.

loading...