I know kids are pretty sure that they want race car beds and other Disney-themed beds, but this is just too darn cute. However, if your kiddo has outgrown their toddler bed and is totally fine with mommy's interior design skills (and love for farmhouse, western, and rustic styles), consider this front porch low loft bed.

The adorable twin-size bed looks just like a front porch! The low loft bed is going to come in handy for homes that can't resist rustic furniture and decor. It'll even make a great addition to cabins.

Rustic Beds for Kids

Bed frame & headboard: wood

Rustic driftwood finish

You can find the charming bed at Home Depot. Your little one will feel like they're in their personal tiny cabin every time they climb into their cozy bed. The Donco Kid's bed is compatible with a twin mattress.

Not only will this look amazing in your kid's room, but you can also get creative and put this in the living room or guest room as a daybed. The durability of the wood construction seems very sturdy, making it ideal for adults to read a book on. The storage drawers are a plus! Add this to your wishlist today.