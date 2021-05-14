Commerce

$540 Bed Is Perfect for Kiddos (and Parents) Obsessed With Tiny Cabins

Home Depot

I know kids are pretty sure that they want race car beds and other Disney-themed beds, but this is just too darn cute. However, if your kiddo has outgrown their toddler bed and is totally fine with mommy's interior design skills (and love for farmhouse, western, and rustic styles), consider this front porch low loft bed.

The adorable twin-size bed looks just like a front porch! The low loft bed is going to come in handy for homes that can't resist rustic furniture and decor. It'll even make a great addition to cabins.

Rustic Beds for Kids

1. Front Porch Rustic Driftwood Twin Low Loft Bed

Front Porch Rustic Driftwood Twin Low Loft Bed with Dual Underbed Drawers
Home Depot
  • Bed frame & headboard: wood
  • Rustic driftwood finish

You can find the charming bed at Home Depot. Your little one will feel like they're in their personal tiny cabin every time they climb into their cozy bed. The Donco Kid's bed is compatible with a twin mattress.

front porch low loft bed review
Home Depot

Not only will this look amazing in your kid's room, but you can also get creative and put this in the living room or guest room as a daybed. The durability of the wood construction seems very sturdy, making it ideal for adults to read a book on. The storage drawers are a plus! Add this to your wishlist today.

2. Log Cabin Rustic Walnut Twin Low Loft Bed

Log Cabin Rustic Walnut Twin Low Loft Bed
Home Depot

Be sure to consider this bed in a walnut finish. If you're not a fan of buying products with no reviews, don't stress. There are two fantastic customer reviews on the log cabin low loft.

One customer gave it five stars and wrote, "My son loves this bed . It looks well made and beautiful . I took the legs off because of the shape of our room but it's just cozy and my son had a great transition from his crib (knock on wood ) because of it ."

Read More: These Prefab Arched Cabins Provide Cozy and Stylish Homes for Under $10K

3. Rustic Sand Twin Tree House Loft Bed with Drawers

Rustic Sand Twin Tree House Loft Bed with Drawers
Home Depot

How cute is this? I love this treehouse feel. The rustic sand color is also beautiful! And of course, I have to highlight the adorable ladder. Little ones are going to love climbing into their new bed.

Now Watch: Stay at the Real Dutton Ranch from 'Yellowstone' in Darby, Montana

