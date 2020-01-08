Do you love the feeling of a fresh blanket straight out of the dryer? Well, do I have a product for you! It turns out I'm obsessed with that feeling of warmth since my iron levels tend to be low at times. Unfortunately, this means I'm cold. It doesn't matter if the thermostat is reading 72, I'm probably freezing. Now that temperatures are reaching 40 degrees Fahrenheit, I can't help but find myself shaking in my socks, even with the heater on. If you can relate, you have to check out heated throw blankets.

Heated blankets are the best! By far one of the best gifts I've ever received. I use it all day -- even when it's hot out and the AC is blasting. A low-temperature setting usually balances the cold and heat out, so I feel like my body is at the perfect temperature. They truly make aches and sore muscles feel better for me. If you're longing for that warm and toasty fresh out the dryer feeling, you have to give an electric throw blanket a chance. Here are the 15 best blankets to keep you warm all winter long.

Best Heated Throw Blanket

This throw blanket is similar to the one I have now. There are three heat settings. The more settings, the better. I love keeping mine on the lowest setting when I'm a little chilly, but cranking it up to high when it's nearly freezing outside. There is a safety auto, so expect it to shut off after 2-8 hours (you choose the settings) after the setting is picked.

Imagine being curled up on the couch with a warm cup of coffee on a Saturday morning with this heated throw! It has a 3-hour auto shut-off function.

Snuggle up in bed with a Serta faux fur throw. I'm impressed that this is machine washable! Mine isn't, and it can be a pain hand-washing it. I may have to upgrade mine to this one.

A heated blanket is perfect for those missing the body heat of your significant other. Get warmed up with this heated plush sherpa from Hyde Lane. Choose from eight different colors.

True North by Sleep Philosophy has the perfect electric heated throw to wrap yourself up in after a bath.

Not sure if you want a sherpa or flannel blanket? No need to choose, this blanket is reversible.

I love the foot pocket feature on this blanket! Sometimes socks just aren't enough.

This microplush blanket is perfect for those who love soft blankets. With 10 personal heating settings, you'll find a setting that's perfect for evening relaxation.

Here's another reversible blanket that looks fabulous with home decor. There's a 2-hour automatic shut-off feature.

This blanket has ultra-thin wires, perfect for getting comfy on the daybed.

Sunbeam's Thermofine wiring senses and adjusts to the perfect heat setting while you sleep. Keeping you warm and toasty throughout your afternoon nap!

Target also has all your needs for the best electric throw blankets. It's stylish, machine washable, and has a 2-hour auto shut-off. What else do you need?

Sleep comfortably with this plaid fleece blanket. Priced at $29.99 and has wonderful reviews? I'm in!

Grab some popcorn, turn on your favorite show, and get tucked in bed with this blanket. You'll love the warm cozy feeling for snacking and relaxing.

Order now or pick up at your local Target today! You won't want to miss out on warm snuggles with this heated throw while temperatures are freezing. There's a 3-hour auto-off function, so fall asleep without the worries of having to turn it off.

Honorable Mentions

With a queen-size heated blanket, you'll be able to share the warmth with your family on the couch.

This blanket plugs into your cigarette lighter. It's perfect for your partner in crime who rides shotgun.