Do you love the feeling of a fresh blanket straight out of the dryer? Well, do I have a product for you! It turns out I'm obsessed with that feeling of warmth since my iron levels tend to be low at times. Unfortunately, this means I'm cold. It doesn't matter if the thermostat is reading 72, I'm probably freezing. Now that temperatures are reaching 40 degrees Fahrenheit, I can't help but find myself shaking in my socks, even with the heater on. If you can relate, you have to check out heated throw blankets.
Heated blankets are the best! By far one of the best gifts I've ever received. I use it all day -- even when it's hot out and the AC is blasting. A low-temperature setting usually balances the cold and heat out, so I feel like my body is at the perfect temperature. They truly make aches and sore muscles feel better for me. If you're longing for that warm and toasty fresh out the dryer feeling, you have to give an electric throw blanket a chance. Here are the 15 best blankets to keep you warm all winter long.
Best Heated Throw Blanket
1. InvoSpa Electric Throw Heated Blanket
This throw blanket is similar to the one I have now. There are three heat settings. The more settings, the better. I love keeping mine on the lowest setting when I'm a little chilly, but cranking it up to high when it's nearly freezing outside. There is a safety auto, so expect it to shut off after 2-8 hours (you choose the settings) after the setting is picked.
2. Sunbeam Heated Throw Blanket | Reversible
Imagine being curled up on the couch with a warm cup of coffee on a Saturday morning with this heated throw! It has a 3-hour auto shut-off function.
3. Serta Heated Electric Honeycomb Faux Fur Throw- with 5 setting controller, 50 x 60", Sand Model 0917
Snuggle up in bed with a Serta faux fur throw. I'm impressed that this is machine washable! Mine isn't, and it can be a pain hand-washing it. I may have to upgrade mine to this one.
4. Hyde Lane [Premium] Heated Plush Sherpa Throw Blanket
A heated blanket is perfect for those missing the body heat of your significant other. Get warmed up with this heated plush sherpa from Hyde Lane. Choose from eight different colors.
5. True North by Sleep Philosophy Raina Electric Blanket Plush Throws
True North by Sleep Philosophy has the perfect electric heated throw to wrap yourself up in after a bath.
6. MARQUESS Heated Blanket Micro Plush Sherpa and Reversible Flannel
Not sure if you want a sherpa or flannel blanket? No need to choose, this blanket is reversible.
7. Beautyrest Foot Pocket Soft Microlight Plush Electric Blanket
I love the foot pocket feature on this blanket! Sometimes socks just aren't enough.
8. Biddeford 2030-905291-902 MicroPlush Electric Heated Blanket Twin Grey
This microplush blanket is perfect for those who love soft blankets. With 10 personal heating settings, you'll find a setting that's perfect for evening relaxation.
9. Woolrich Plush to Berber Electric Blanket Throw Ultra Soft Knitted
Here's another reversible blanket that looks fabulous with home decor. There's a 2-hour automatic shut-off feature.
10. Beautyrest Ogee Heated Throw, 60x70, Indigo
This blanket has ultra-thin wires, perfect for getting comfy on the daybed.
11. Microplush Electric Throw Blanket with Foot Pocket - Sunbeam
12. Arielle Electric Metallic Print Throw
13. Fleece Electric Throw - Sunbeam®
14. Electric Duke Faux Fur Throw - Beautyrest
15. LoftTec Electric Throw - Sunbeam®
Honorable Mentions
Queen Quilted Fleece Heated Blanket
With a queen-size heated blanket, you'll be able to share the warmth with your family on the couch.
Blue Polyester 12 Volt Electric Heated Car Blanket Travel Throw Fleece
This blanket plugs into your cigarette lighter. It's perfect for your partner in crime who rides shotgun.
King Channeled Microplush Heated Blanket, Slate
Ditch your comforter with this king-size heated blanket!
Heated throws are the perfect addition to your living room this winter. I love using mine!