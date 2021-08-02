Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Remember the days of being a kid splashing around in a plastic kiddie pool filled with hose water? Ah, good times. You might look silly trying to squeeze into the same kiddie pool as an adult, but we can still relive the feeling of soaking in the sun-- this time with a nice cold beer. Inflatable pools with seats are perfect for a backyard summer water party or when you just need some well-deserved me-time. Not to mention, above-ground pools are lower maintenance and more cost-efficient than traditional in-ground swimming pools.

This summer, ditch the crowded community pool and enjoy some adult swim in your own backyard with one of these five inflatable pools with seats from Amazon. Cold beer not included.

Best Inflatable Pool with Seats

Sun rays and cold water are the perfect summertime combo. This Intex swim center family lounge pool is ideal for your backyard summertime soiree. This blow-up pool comfortably fits three and has a drain plug and repair patch in case of any accidents. No electric air pump? No problem. One genius customer used a blow dryer.

Read More: This Truck Bed Pool Liner is the Ultimate Summer Accessory

This heavy-duty inflatable pool is built with quality PVC materials and has a water capacity of 203 gallons. The built-in lounger and backrest are fantastic, so you can kick back and watch the kids enjoy their pool toys.

Your eyes won't believe the pricing on this affordable family pool. Coming in at under $100, this pool includes two air-cushioned seats and has a drain plug, so no water escapes.

Comfort and style are what you'll get with this Summer Waves Deluxe Comfort Pool. This best-seller features cup holders for your beers for those small family gatherings this summer!

Water fun awaits in this inflatable pool that seats up to three adults. Customers love that it is leak-free!

Start planning your last pool party of the summer. This inflatable above-ground pool is perfect for the whole family. It can fit two adults and 3-5 children.

The pool is under $40, making it budget-friendly.

For water sprinklers, inflatable hot tubs, and water slides, visit Walmart.

This post was originally published on May 1, 2021.

Now Watch: Turn Your Backyard Into a Movie Theater With a Video Projector