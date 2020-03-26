Have you ever peeked inside your favorite artist's multi-million dollar mansion? Often, you'll find that our favorite singers and actors have home theaters in their mansions. I don't think I'm anywhere close in life to build a home theater yet, but an outdoor projector with comfy patio chairs is still in my budget.

Outdoor projectors give you that viewing experience that you can only find in movie theaters. Watching movies on the big screen is the best. If you like action or drama movies, you know exactly how I feel. You can't watch a movie like 'Die Hard' on a tablet! You need a large screen to soak up all the action.

Best Outdoor Projectors

Outdoor projectors come in handy for that. You can also stream live UFC and boxing matches on your video projectors. My favorite uses of projectors have been DIY drive-in theaters.

Use your garage as the screen, and stream from the top of your car. So romantic! Connect a smartphone to its HDMI connector to watch movies. Movie night is going to be so much fun.

Ditch your Blu-ray players and DVD players and go outside. Wsky's projector has impeccable image quality. You'll be able to use it with your USB port, Amazon Fire Stick, or compatible TV sticks (like Roku.) If you know anyone who would enjoy their video games on a large screen, they'll love this one. It has two built-in Dolby speakers, making its sound system one of the best.

Take Netflix night outside in the backyard. This projector has a 4:3 contrast ratio and a 16:9 aspect ratio. It's a top-notch choice. With an 800 x 480 pixels native resolution and a brightness level of 1200 lumens, you don't have to worry about your movie looking grainy.

Epson's LED projector's high contrast is so excellent that people can use it for Microsoft presentations. If you can read tiny numbers from it, then you know the picture quality won't be disappointing.

One of the best projectors you'll find at Walmart is this option from Optoma. It has 3,000 ANSI lumens and a 90-day lamp life warranty. Use the HDMI port to stream your favorite music videos and more.

This is the best option for outdoor use. Its portability is unmatched! It only weighs four pounds. Don't let the size fool you. The external speakers are fantastic.

After you choose the right outdoor movie projector, it's time to figure out the projection size you feel most entertained with. If you'd like for your HD projector to play a movie on a screen size over 70 inches, this is perfect for you. You know what I really recommend, though? A white sheet! Grab some clothespins and use your sheet as the screen. It'll save you so much money!

Make some s' mores, popcorn, and grab some drinks. Movie night is outside tonight.

