This is finally the year you turn your patio into paradise. Escaping the living room may seem hard these days, but once you have the perfect outdoor loveseat, drink in hand, and cute patio decor, having an evening out on your patio will sound like a vacation.

Lounging outside is the best! Imagine having a hot cup of coffee out on a comfy outdoor patio sofa. Just sit back, relax, and listen to wind chimes, birds chirping, and get the much-needed fresh air you've been missing out on. Here are eight outdoor patio sofas you'll want to sink into.

Best Outdoor Loveseats

For under $170, this outdoor seat can be yours. It's the perfect size for balconies, decks, and small patios. The all-weather wicker sofa has a stylish pattern and is made from a high-quality steel frame. The cushions are included, so no need to shop for those.

Since the two-seat piece is UV-resistant and rust-resistant, you don't have to worry about wear and tear. The durability is fantastic.

Hampton Bay's dark brown 2-seater is too cute! The aluminum frame sofa comes with Henna Red seat cushion slipcovers and is easy to clean with soap and water. It is a bit pricey, but customers say it's comfortable and easy to assemble.

If you need an entire patio furniture set, then consider this outdoor sofa set. For only $216, you can have a loveseat and a coffee table. Kick your feet on the coffee table, and enjoy watching the sunrise from this loveseat set.

I love the color of this loveseat. Since silver goes with a lot of colors, you can get creative with your throw pillows. Tip: Be sure to buy washable throw pillow covers. Your outdoor lounge is going to be your favorite part of the home.

This loveseat has moisture-resistant cushions. Having weather-resistant outdoor living furniture is very important, especially if you live in a humid climate.

A customer gave the wicker/rattan seat five stars and said, "Chairs arrived on time and in good condition, good quality."

This teak wood loveseat comes with a coffee table! You might as well invest in a table while you're shopping for a seat. You'll need it for lunch outside, coffee, or socializing with family. A customer gave the set a five-star review and said, "This bench is perfect for my covered porch. Super sturdy and love the covers on the cushions."

The back cushions on this loveseat look so comfy! A customer gave it five stars and said, "This glider is perfect for any porch or deck. Easy to assemble. Love the fact the cushions are removable so that makes this even more perfect. Should last for years."