This is finally the year you turn your patio into paradise. Escaping the living room may seem hard these days, but once you have the perfect outdoor loveseat, drink in hand, and cute patio decor, having an evening out on your patio will sound like a vacation.
Lounging outside is the best! Imagine having a hot cup of coffee out on a comfy outdoor patio sofa. Just sit back, relax, and listen to wind chimes, birds chirping, and get the much-needed fresh air you've been missing out on. Here are eight outdoor patio sofas you'll want to sink into.
Best Outdoor Loveseats
1. SUNSITT Outdoor Wicker Loveseat with Cushions, 2 Seats Patio PE Rattan Sofa with Lumbar Pillows, Porch, Backyard, Garden, Pool, Steel Frame
For under $170, this outdoor seat can be yours. It's the perfect size for balconies, decks, and small patios. The all-weather wicker sofa has a stylish pattern and is made from a high-quality steel frame. The cushions are included, so no need to shop for those.
Since the two-seat piece is UV-resistant and rust-resistant, you don't have to worry about wear and tear. The durability is fantastic.
2. Woodbury Dark Brown Wicker Outdoor Patio Loveseat with Sunbrella Henna Red Cushions
Hampton Bay's dark brown 2-seater is too cute! The aluminum frame sofa comes with Henna Red seat cushion slipcovers and is easy to clean with soap and water. It is a bit pricey, but customers say it's comfortable and easy to assemble.
3. Hazel Outdoor Acacia Wood Loveseat with Coffee Table Set with Cushions, Gray and Dark Gray
If you need an entire patio furniture set, then consider this outdoor sofa set. For only $216, you can have a loveseat and a coffee table. Kick your feet on the coffee table, and enjoy watching the sunrise from this loveseat set.
4. Modway Shore Aluminum Outdoor Patio Loveseat in Silver Gray
I love the color of this loveseat. Since silver goes with a lot of colors, you can get creative with your throw pillows. Tip: Be sure to buy washable throw pillow covers. Your outdoor lounge is going to be your favorite part of the home.
5. Crosley Furniture KO70092BR-SA Palm Harbor Outdoor Wicker Loveseat, Brown with Sand Cushions
This loveseat has moisture-resistant cushions. Having weather-resistant outdoor living furniture is very important, especially if you live in a humid climate.
A customer gave the wicker/rattan seat five stars and said, "Chairs arrived on time and in good condition, good quality."
6. Great Deal Furniture Christian Outdoor Teak Finished Acacia Wood Loveseat and Coffee Table Set with Beige Water Resistant Cushions
This teak wood loveseat comes with a coffee table! You might as well invest in a table while you're shopping for a seat. You'll need it for lunch outside, coffee, or socializing with family. A customer gave the set a five-star review and said, "This bench is perfect for my covered porch. Super sturdy and love the covers on the cushions."
7. Outdoor Mainstays Belden Park Loveseat Glider with Cushion - Navy
The back cushions on this loveseat look so comfy! A customer gave it five stars and said, "This glider is perfect for any porch or deck. Easy to assemble. Love the fact the cushions are removable so that makes this even more perfect. Should last for years."
8. LOKATSE HOME 2 Piece Corner & Armless Sofa Outdoor Furniture Sectional Couch Set Patio Loveseat, 2Pcs, Khaki Cushions
This chair doesn't have two armrests, but the open end of the seat allows you to lie down and relax. Place this loveseat by a fire pit for a summer full of good company and s'mores. Guests are going to love your outdoor living space.
I highly recommend daybeds as well. They're much roomier than loveseats, and they're perfect for relaxing poolside after the sun has worn you out. If you have a larger outdoor space to decorate, then consider an outdoor sectional.
For more sectional sofas with deep seating, visit Amazon.
This post was originally published in August 2020.