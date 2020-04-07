Daybeds are wonderful bedroom furniture pieces that will look beautiful anywhere in your home. From guest rooms, home offices, and even your living room. If you have a spare room in your home, and just aren't sure what to do to it, a twin size daybed can transform the room.
Use your daybed as a place for relaxation for working from home, reading a book, or watching a movie. Daybed features like roll-out trundles and storage areas are always a plus. If you're thinking about turning your extra room into an Airbnb getaway, a daybed with storage drawers is ideal. Give guests an area to store their clothes and belongings. If you're going for a farmhouse style, wood daybeds are always a fabulous option.
Some daybeds look very similar to modern couches. I recommend those for a home office. The couch style ones usually are built for a twin size mattresses. Metal daybeds are also popular among styles. If you're thinking about putting a daybed in your living room, I think a metal frame would look best.
Since most upholstered twin daybeds don't have a typical headboard at the top of the bed, you're able to place a daybed in small corners of rooms, like your living room. Don't think of a daybed as just an extra sleeping space you'll never use. Put a memory foam mattress on it, and you've got yourself a comfortable bed. My favorite part about daybeds is that most of the time, they don't require a box spring.
They're already cheaper than most bed frames, and then you get to save money on not purchasing a box spring! If your spare bedroom has been a project you've been setting aside for a while, you know exactly what you need for it. Once you get a daybed, you can pick a color scheme for comforters and go from there for the rest of the room's decor.
Another One in the books "Twin Daybed with Storage".
Twin daybeds would work well in large and small spaces. I even think they look amazing on backyard patio areas for lounging. You can get creative when you're using daybed frames for patio furniture. A solid wood frame would be an excellent choice for summertime decor.
Full-size daybeds are great if you have enough space, but if you just plan on using them for naps in your home office or lounging space, a twin size should suffice. If your home is the go-to spot for sleepovers, twin daybeds would be perfect for the kids' rooms.
Whether you have a small apartment, farmhouse, or cottage style home, a beautiful daybed is an excellent piece of furniture to have if you want to add some glam.
Best Daybeds Under $200
2. Dorel Living Kayden Daybed Solid Wood, Twin, White
Best Daybeds Under $500
1. Homelegance Adra PU Leather Upholstered Daybed with Trundle, Twin, Black
This is one of my favorite daybed looks for modern areas.
2. DHP Sophia Upholstered Daybed/Sofa Bed with Trundle, Twin Size Frame, Grey
Contemporary and chic.
3. Cambridge-Casual 071460 Como Daybed with Cushion, Brown
Outside daybeds would be perfect for lounging during the summer.
Best Daybeds Under $900
1. Hillsdale Furniture Hillsdale 1525DBT Staci, White Daybed with Trundle
This daybed is simple but cute!
2. CosmoLiving Nolita Upholstered Daybed and Trundle - Twin - Green
3. HOMES: Inside + Out IDF-1028F Handel Full Daybed Day Beds,
Nailhead trims will never go out of style.
Best Daybed Under $1,300
Ikea Twin Size Daybed with 2 drawers/2 mattresses, black-brown
A high ticket daybed, but this sturdy daybed is a beauty.
A daybed for outside reading would be so relaxing. They can enhance just about any room or area you can think of. If you're not sure where to start with designing a living space, start with a daybed.
This post was originally published on August 29, 2019.