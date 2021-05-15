Do you need quick plans for your 2021 summer? Are you a country music fan? Do you love music festivals? Then this is the list for you! Take a look at the best festivals, headliners, and locations for this summer! Here are the top Country Music Festivals for Summer of 2021:

Country Jam in Colorado

Kick your summer off right with a three-day weekend in Grand Junction, Colorado! Luke Combs, Carrie Underwood, Toby Keith, Ashley McBryde, Craig Morgan, and Tanya Tucker are just a few names from this star-studded lineup!

When: June 24-26

Tickets here.

Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam in Florida

Luke Bryan, Brad Paisley, Lynyrd Skynryd, Brothers Osborne, and Cody Jinks are part of the lineup out in Panama City Beach, Florida.

When: June 4-6

Tickets here.

Carolina Country Music Fest in South Carolina

​Luke Combs, Darius Rucker, Eric Church, Jake Owen, Kelsea Ballerini and Ashley McBryde will be on the streets of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, for one of the best country music festivals of the summer!

When: June 10-13

Tickets here.

Country Stampede in Kansas

Topeka, Kansas, will bring the heat with Luke Combs, Sam Hunt, Riley Green, Ashley McBryde, and Maddie & Tae.

When: June 24-26

Tickets here.

Faster Horses in Michigan

Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett, Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Tracy Lawrence and Gabby Barrett will be turning up the heat in Brooklyn, Michigan!

When: July 16-18

Tickets here.

Watershed in Washington

A little bit of camping and a whole of country music will be taking over George, Washington at the end of July! Tim McGraw, Dierks Bentley, Thomas Rhett, Billy Currington, Jon Pardi, and Lindsay Ell will be knocking this fest out of the park!

When: July 30-August 1

Tickets here.

Braun Brothers Reunion in Idaho

The Braun Brothers Reunion is the home of celebrating amazing songwriters. Reckless Kelly, Cody Canada & The Departed, Mike and The Moonpies, Kaitlin Butts, American Aquarium, Jamie Lin Wilson, and Courtney Patton are all going to be there -- so should you!

When: August 12-14

Tickets here.

Rock the South in Alabama

​Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Lynryd Skynryd, and Ashley McBryde will end the summer with a bang down in Cullman, Alabama!

When: August 13-14

Tickets here.

Larry Joe Taylor Fest in Texas

The roughest and rowdiest festival in Texas belongs to Larry Joe Taylor in Stephenville, Texas. The lineup hasn't been announced yet, but it will be chock full of the biggest names in Texas Country Music! Remember, you can't say no to Larry Joe!

When: September 13-18

Tickets here.

Don't miss out on Stagecoach in Indio, California, and the CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tennessee, for the summer of 2022!