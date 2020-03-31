Country Music Association Cancels CMA Fest 2020

CMA Fest, an annual event that dates back to its 1972 origins as Fan Fair, has been cancelled for the first time ever due to concerns over the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The 2020 edition of CMA Fest was scheduled for June 4-7. The event returns next year, June 10-13, 2021.

"Whether you planned to attend CMA Fest for the first time, or you have attended many times throughout the last 48 years, we know how special this festival is for country music fans around the globe and that many will be disappointed by this decision," a statement from the Country Music Association read. "As the world is still greatly affected by the spread of COVID-19, we cannot in good conscience risk the health and well-being of our fans, artists, staff and country music community."

Per the Tennessean, the self-described longest running country music festival in the world draws around 80,000 people from around the world each year to Nissan Stadium and other spots near downtown Nashville.

"We greatly appreciate your understanding and patience, as our actions are always in the best interest of our Country Music community," read the CMA's official statement. "In the coming weeks and months, we will continue to bring country fans and artists together to celebrate the unique spirit and sense of unity that is at the heart of what CMA Fest stands for. We will also share information about future CMA events and ways to support those within our community affected by the COVID-19 pandemic."

Four-day passes for the cancelled event will be honored for CMA Fest 2021, and refunds are available for tickets purchased through Ticketmaster or the CMA Fest Box Office. All four-day pass purchasers will receive an email with further instructions in the next two days.

CMA Fest 2020 is the latest major festival either cancelled or, in the case of rural Tennessee getaway Bonnaroo and Coachella's country weekender Stagecoach, rescheduled for the fall.

