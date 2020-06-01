PIPES!!!!!!......Dang, this girl can sing! Gracie and I having fun with Babs and Barry on our trip#chaseyourdreamsgirl pic.twitter.com/MjKE8SYl6h — thetimmcgraw (@TheTimMcGraw) August 27, 2019

Garth Brooks, Toby Keith and Travis Tritt aren't the only '90s country stars to pass their vocal talents down to a daughter. Based on road trip footage posted to Twitter by Tim McGraw, Gracie, his first of three daughters with wife Faith Hill, can belt out her favorite songs with the best of them.

In the clip, two members of the McGraw family tackle the amazing harmonies of the internationally successful Barbra Streisand and Barry Gibb duet "Woman in Love." Gibb wrote the song with brother and fellow Bee Gees member Robin Gibb. It appears on Streisand's 1980 album Guilty. Country music fans may remember the brothers Gibbs from their collaborative album with Kenny Rogers, 1983's Eyes That See in the Dark. Streisand co-starred with Kris Kristofferson in the 1976 version of A Star is Born.

Read More: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Kids: Meet the Country Couple's 3 Talented Daughters

It's not the first proof of 22-year-old Gracie's talent. She fronted a Nashville punk band a few years ago called Tingo and took the Bridgestone Arena stage with her dad in 2015 to perform their duet "Here Tonight." The duet appears on Tim McGraw's 2015 album Damn Country Music.

If Gracie chooses to pursue her parents' careers, she's definitely got the talent to open doors.

Per 2019 Instagram post, whatever Gracie plans will begin in her new home, Los Angeles.

"It's kind of wild that Nashville has been my home base for my whole life but it never really felt like home to me," she wrote. "Tomorrow I start my journey to the big LA baby!!! Even though it feels as if I've been living there these past two years already, it all seems surreal that it's actually happening, I'm actually moving."

Now Watch: Tim McGraw Explains Why 'Don't Take the Girl' Reminds Him of His 'Friday Night Lights' Role