Carrie Underwood Kicks Off Las Vegas Residency, Adds New Dates

Carrie Underwood kicked off REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World Las Vegas on Dec. 1.

According to a press release, the highly successful show featured "dancers, aerialists, a virtual orchestra, a stunning array of one-of-a-kind costumes, a breathtaking finale centered on a brilliant [and] a never-before-seen water wall feature," in addition to Underwood's band and stunning vocals.

Underwood has already added additional dates to the residency, which runs for dates throughout December as well as select dates in March and April. The country superstar just announced six new dates for May of 2022. (See the full list of dates below.)

Luke Bryan will also launch his own Vegas residency in the new year. Underwood and Bryan were among the artists featured in a new commercial for Resorts World Las Vegas, which opened over the summer.

The ad, which teased a "sneak peek of the astounding entertainment to come" at the new 3,500-room luxury destination, features Bryan as a fisherman interacting with his fellow American Idol judge Katy Perry, who portrays a mermaid. Underwood is showcased on her own floating tropical paradise.

The commercial also features EDM stars Zedd, who collaborated with Maren Morris on the hit song "The Middle," Tiësto and Vegas mainstay Celine Dion.

"The concept of Stay Fabulous captures the essence of the Resorts World Las Vegas brand where guests are encouraged to embrace their individuality and create their own version of fabulous," Scott Sibella, president of Resorts World Las Vegas, said "With stunning visuals and special appearances from A-list entertainers, the commercial gives a peek into the incredible experiences that await when our doors open this June."

This marks the first Vegas residency for Underwood and Bryan, who follow country artists George Strait and Shania Twain with shows in Sin City. Strait launched Strait to Vegas in 2016, while Twain's Let's Go! Residency kicked off in 2019.

This will also mark Katy Perry's first Las Vegas residency.

Underwood recently released her gospel album My Savior and performed a gospel medley with the legendary CeCe Winans at the 2021 ACM Awards.

Carrie Underwood Vegas Residency Dates

Dec. 1

Dec. 3

Dec. 4

Dec. 8

Dec. 10

Dec. 11

March 23

March 25

March 26

March 30

April 1

April 2

May 11

May 13

May 14

May 18

May 20

May 21

Luke Bryan Vegas Residency Dates

Feb. 11

Feb. 12

Feb. 16

Feb. 18

Feb. 19

Feb. 20

This article previously ran in May of 2021. It was updated on Dec. 2, 2021 to reflect Underwood's new Vegas residency dates.

