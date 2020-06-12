What's summertime without lake days? Beach days sure are fun, but sometimes lake days are just unbeatable. Tubing, boating, and fishing are always a good time! Well, you can now add jumping to the list of lake day activities. Sam's Club is selling an inflatable water trampoline.

WOW Sports' Air Jump Bouncer is going to be the water toy that all of the kiddos will flock to. The large water bouncer provides a jumping surface for kids to enjoy on the water. Go from the water bouncer to the water in seconds!

Under $300

The platform works as a step ladder

1-2 person water sports bouncer

I can already see myself trying to do backflips off the jump surface. Any kid with an adventurous personality is going to love it! I mean, jumping as high as you can and belly-flopping into the water sounds like a dream come true. (Be sure the water isn't shallow if you do that!)

WOW's inflatable bouncer is going to give water parks, and water slides a run for their money. It's one of the best water trampolines of the summer, and it's under $265. This heavy-duty water trampoline is made from high-quality PVC material, which means it'll last a long time.

Walmart also has some awesome water bouncers.

Boarding ladder for deep water

Inflates quickly

Lightweight

The Rave Sports Bongo is a bit pricy, but it looks like a lot of fun! Rave Sports has two Rave water bouncers available. One is a regular bouncer, and the Rave Sports O-Zone water bouncer has a 5-foot inflatable slide attached to it.

1200lb weight capacity

Gator head and tail slide

UV resistant

Take a look at this bouncer! Jeez, this thing is enormous. It is a whopping $2,400, but it's worth every penny. Jump as high as you can and use the springboard for a dive into the lake.

The water trampoline attachment is made from commercial-grade PVC material, so you won't have to worry about it deteriorating.

Lake days are going to be the best this year. Be sure to head over to Walmart for aquaglide water slides, inflatable pontoons, towable tubes, inflatable jumpers, and more.

