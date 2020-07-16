Summertime is here, and that means it's the time of the year where you get thrown off tubes from a wild, but safe), tubing ride. Floating down a river is a relaxing way to tube, but if you need a bit more exciting experience, I highly suggest towed tubing. Here are eight of the best towable tubes that tubers swear by.
These high-quality water tubes are made from heavy-duty material, are budget-friendly, and can take on just about any riding experience. Schedule a lake day with your lake buddies soon for an unforgettable water day.
Best Towable Tubes
1. Airhead G-Force | 1-4 Rider Towable Tube for Boating
Up to three people can ride on this tow tube from Airhead. With their Kwik-Connect technology, you can quickly attach tow rope. The six deluxe nylon-wrapped handles with neoprene knuckle guards are definitely a plus! Having non-slip handles is essential for staying on the tube as long as possible.