Lake Rats Swear by These Towable Tubes for Thrilling Water Tubing

Summertime is here, and that means it's the time of the year where you get thrown off tubes from a wild, but safe), tubing ride. Floating down a river is a relaxing way to tube, but if you need a bit more exciting experience, I highly suggest towed tubing. Here are eight of the best towable tubes that tubers swear by.

These high-quality water tubes are made from heavy-duty material, are budget-friendly, and can take on just about any riding experience. Schedule a lake day with your lake buddies soon for an unforgettable water day.

Best Towable Tubes

1. Airhead G-Force | 1-4 Rider Towable Tube for Boating

Up to three people can ride on this tow tube from Airhead. With their Kwik-Connect technology, you can quickly attach tow rope. The six deluxe nylon-wrapped handles with neoprene knuckle guards are definitely a plus! Having non-slip handles is essential for staying on the tube as long as possible.

2. WOW, Trinity Sister Series Face-to-Face S-Shaped Towable, 1 to 4

If you have a big family, you're going to love this tube. This inflatable towable tube is available at Sam's Club. Four people can enjoy high speeds and a comfortable ride on it. It is a safe tube!

There are two different tow points and can be used in three different riding positions-- sitting, kneeling, or lying down.

3. Sportsstuff Big Mable | 1-2 Rider Towable Tube for Boating

This is the tube you'll want to travel with. It has a speed safety valve for fast inflating and deflating. I love the backrest feature on it. It's the perfect tube for a chill ride.

This is too funny! Younger kids are going to love this silly tube. Thanks to the EVA padding, you'll have a comfortable ride.

The Super Mable Towable has dual tow points for different riding experiences. A customer gave the tube five-stars and said, "We have put this tube through its paces, 4 women, 3 large men riding at once. Its also big enough and comfortable to tow like 5-6 little kids at once. I spend hours laying out on it drinking cocktails."

6. Sportsstuff 53-1780 Chariot Warbird 2

Here's a great pick for fast inflation and deflation. I love the chariot style! The wide wingspans are perfect for tackling the toughest wake.

7. Wow Sports 14-1070 Bingo 3 Inflatable And Towable Water Sport

The Bingo inflatable from WOW World of Water Sports is a favorite for lake rats. This 3-person towable tube even has a free 11 4K EZ tow connector included.

8. RAVE Sports Blue Angel Inflatable 2 Person Rider Towable Boat Water Tube Raft

An Amazon customer called this boat tube a solid 2-person tube. It's under $120, which is a great budget-friendly option. There are grab handles for each tuber to use; plus, the colors are great for high-visibility.

Have fun this summer, y'all! Be sure to buy lifejackets.

