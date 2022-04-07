Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Whether you're headed out on a camping trip or just want a way to communicate with your kids when they're running around the neighborhood (and aren't ready to commit to a cell phone), getting a two-way radio for your children is a great way to allow them to give them freedom in their outdoor games without the need for worrying. These walkie-talkies for kids are great gifts for any children who love outdoor adventure.

Finding a good walkie-talkie set on Amazon can seem vexing, there are tons of options! We've created a list of some of the best walkie-talkies for kids, perfect for a whole variety of outdoor activities. Getting your little ones a set of walkie-talkies is a great way to improve your peace of mind when you're on a family hike or when they're playing in the woods.

Are Walkie Talkies Safe

Using walkie talkies does have its risks. Street Directory writes, "Never talk to strangers. Because 2-way radios are not private, your child can be approached by strangers over the airwaves. Teach them how to best handle this situation and ways to remain safe."

Advertisement

They have several tips for safety, including sharing channels, establishing call patterns, never giving out their location, and more. As long as parents and kids stick to safety rules, children should be generally safe using walkie talkie toys.

If anything, if they are not hearing from the person they are expecting on the other side of the radio, tell them not to reply back and to alert you.

Best Walkie-Talkies for Kids

These two-way radio toys are perfect for a huge variety of uses. These handheld radios have a VOX function which allows kids to use them hands-free without always needing to push the talk button. Amazon reviews say they have a great sound quality and ten different call tones. A belt clip makes it easy to take the kids' toy along on any outdoor adventure.

These children's walkie-talkies are easy to use and take AAA batteries. They boast up to a three km range, so kids can take these outdoor toys with them to their neighbor's house and stay in contact with their parents. An LCD screen makes it easy to use at night, and there's even a built-in flashlight.

Advertisement

Read More: Backyard Zipline Kits: The Best Outdoor Entertainment

These wearable rechargeable walkie-talkies are perfect for camping trips! They feature a long battery life and come with the option to use a lanyard or wrist strap to take them along for any outdoor activities.