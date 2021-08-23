Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Taking your kids to a theme park is one of the most exciting trips as a parent. Seeing their faces as they experience Disneyland for the first time is both incredibly rewarding and memorable. If the pandemic has left you unable to give your kids a Disney experience, you can always make an amusement park in your own backyard with these backyard roller coasters.

If you've seen the trending story of Ben Tolliday on social media, you'll understand the hype behind creating a homemade roller coaster. This kid created a coaster in the backyard of his family home in Sandy Springs using PVC pipe, sandbags, wooden beams, and cinder blocks. The result was an epic homemade roller coaster that has inspired others to follow suit. While they might not live up to some of the rides found in California and Florida, these backyard roller coasters are still a fun way to have some DIY fun and allow your kids to feel adventurous.

Best Backyard Roller Coasters for Kids

This backyard roller coaster is built to look like a real coaster track without any of the g-forces that come with real theme parks. This toy has recessed wells that keep the coaster car steady until kids are ready to roll, and it's easy to keep clean. It's designed for children three years old and above.

Step up the fun in your own backyard with this mini amusement park ride for kids. Not only does it have grooves on the track for miniature car racing in addition to the coaster itself, but all the pieces of the ramp fit conveniently into the base for easy storage. You'll have your own roller coaster to enjoy, and it makes a great gift for grandkids!

Read More: 5 Top-Rated Inflatable Pools for Kids, Families and More

Transform your yard into the talk of the neighborhood with this unicorn kids' coaster. It has motion-activated lights and sounds and has over nine feet of up and down riding track! It may not be Six Flags, but it still makes for some serious fun in the backyard.

Ranked as Amazon's number one choice for kid's roller coasters, this is a super fun way for your kids to have an amusement park experience in their own backyard. It has non-slip steps on either side for easy boarding.

This adorable 10-foot long coaster has a fun, colorful design and rails on the track to keep the cart in place. The high back on the cart ensures your little one is safe and secure when riding one of these backyard roller coasters.

Be sure to check out Walmart for trampolines as well.

This post was originally published on March 26, 2021.

Related Videos