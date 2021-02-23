Commerce

Backyard Zipline Kits: The Best Outdoor Entertainment for Spring Break

If you have a huge backyard, your kids and guests are probably always asking, "When will you get an underground pool?" Pools are nice at-home escapes, but backyard zipline kits are where it's at.

When you have an adventurous family, you have to do your best to provide them with the best entertainment, especially during times when vacations aren't ideal. These backyard zipline kits will keep the whole family entertained.

What is Ziplining?

Ziplining is one of the most exciting outdoor activities you can experience! According to Adrenaline Constructions, a zipline is a cable that connects two points at different heights. Once you're secured in your harness, you'll step from one side to complete your trip to the end of the parallel cable.

The pulley and harness work with gravity to pull riders down the cable for a fun trip. You might have seen ziplining in movies or travel commercials. It's a great activity for sightseeing (and for adrenaline junkies).

How to Zipline

Best Backyard Zipline Kits for Kids and Adults

Best for: Beginners 

Slackers is a top-pick brand for at-home zipline kits. This high-quality $88 kit is great for beginners. It has a 40-foot cable, which is perfect for small backyards. Since it has a short cable (meaning shorter rides) and has a weight limit of 200 pounds, I'd say it's the best pick for children learning how to zipline.

The rubber grips will help kids feel confident.

2. Slackers 100 ft LED Night Riderz Zipline - Kids Zip line Kit with Safety Zipspring Brake System - Great Zipline Kit for Kids and Teens - Recommended Ages 7+

Slackers 100 ft LED Night Riderz Zipline - Kids Zip line Kit with Safety Zipspring Brake System - Great Zipline Kit for Kids and Teens - Recommended Ages 7+
Best for: Sleepovers

Once kids get comfortable with a zipline, allow them to proceed to a longer cable. This cable glows in the dark, making it perfect for sleepovers. Don't worry, the Night Riderz Series Zipline Kit is a safe and durable kit! All of Slackers' ziplines meet safety standards.

Customers say their grandchildren love this Slackers zipline.

3. Slackers 70' Hawk Series Zipline w/ Spring Brake kit

Slackers 70' Hawk Series Zipline w/ Spring Brake kit
Best for: Teens & adjusting cable length for younger riders

Slackers' 70-inch Hawk Series Zipline has an adjustable cable for a shorter ride. Many Amazon reviews mention the excellent braking system, easy installation, and safety features. A customer gave it a five-star review and said, "Kids. Really like it. Seems sturdy. And as safe as a zip line can be. Brake is a must have."

It's weather-resistant, so feel free to leave it up year-round for fun rides.

4. JOYMOR 118ft Zip line Kit Backyard Zipline with Detachable Trolley, 304 Stainless Steel Cable, Gear Bungee Brake Block System, Adjustable Safe Belt and Seat(118ft)

JOYMOR 118ft Zip line Kit Backyard Zipline with Detachable Trolley, 304 Stainless Steel Cable, Gear Bungee Brake Block System, Adjustable Safe Belt and Seat(118ft)
Best for: Experienced zipliners & adults
Novice zipliners might be a little nervous about this one. There are two zipline cable lengths: 118 feet and 200 feet. This heavy-duty zipline will provide hours of fun. The trolley can be easily removed from any part of the cable. (So feel free to take it to Grandma's this summer.)

Best for: Kids who love 'American Ninja Warrior'

This 40-foot zipline kit is one of the best zipline kits for children. Since the main cable is short, kids will be able to warm up with short, smooth rides. A customer said it was exactly what his kids wanted.

C'mon, Santa! It's going to be the perfect Christmas gift.

6. VEVOR 100ft Zip Line Kit Trolley Slackers Zip Lines with Seat and Handle,Red

VEVOR 100ft Zip Line Kit Trolley Slackers Zip Lines with Seat and Handle,Red
Best for: Teens & adults

Vevor's zipline has a weight capacity of 250lbs. The comfortable seat hangs within 4-feet of the ground, so don't worry too much about heights! The 100-ft long cable and 4.7-ft long sling cable are durable.

7. CTSC 95 Foot Zip Line Kit with Stainless Steel Spring Brake and Seat

CTSC 95 Foot Zip Line Kit with Stainless Steel Spring Brake and Seat
Best for: Beginners & safety

CTSC's zipline kit includes a 5.3-ft stainless steel spring brake as the breaking system so it doesn't end at a sudden stop. This is a great safety feature for kiddos who might hate the abrupt stop!

HearthSong 150' Blue Kids' Backyard Zipline Kit with Adjustable Seat, Non-Slip Handles, Rubber Stopper, and Hanging Hardware, Holds Up to 250 Lbs.
Best for: Easy installation

Hearthsongs' kit includes a 150' steel cable, two tree protectors (one pre-assembled on cable), fully enclosed carriage with non-slip handles, and an adjustable seat.

Kids are going to love getting fresh air as they fly!

Best for: Weight limit

This kit has a 400-pound weight limit and a fully enclosed trolley. Thanks to the drop-style handles, you don't have to worry about lost fingers!

10. Alien Flier X2 R200 Zip Line Kit

Alien Flier X2 R200 Zip Line Kit
Best for: Speed control

This is one of the most popular ziplines on Amazon. It comes with a steel trolley, Pop N' Snap Disc Seat, 200 ft EZUp Cable Kit, stop block, shock cord, and tow rope.

These ziplines meet quality standards, have terrific handlebars, and have unmatched durability. Be sure to check out the warranty information when you purchase.

For extra safety, check out zipline gear like helmets, tree protectors, and more.

This post was originally published on October 28, 2020.

