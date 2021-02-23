If you have a huge backyard, your kids and guests are probably always asking, "When will you get an underground pool?" Pools are nice at-home escapes, but backyard zipline kits are where it's at.

When you have an adventurous family, you have to do your best to provide them with the best entertainment, especially during times when vacations aren't ideal. These backyard zipline kits will keep the whole family entertained.

What is Ziplining?

Ziplining is one of the most exciting outdoor activities you can experience! According to Adrenaline Constructions, a zipline is a cable that connects two points at different heights. Once you're secured in your harness, you'll step from one side to complete your trip to the end of the parallel cable.

The pulley and harness work with gravity to pull riders down the cable for a fun trip. You might have seen ziplining in movies or travel commercials. It's a great activity for sightseeing (and for adrenaline junkies).

How to Zipline

Best Backyard Zipline Kits for Kids and Adults