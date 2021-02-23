If you have a huge backyard, your kids and guests are probably always asking, "When will you get an underground pool?" Pools are nice at-home escapes, but backyard zipline kits are where it's at.
When you have an adventurous family, you have to do your best to provide them with the best entertainment, especially during times when vacations aren't ideal. These backyard zipline kits will keep the whole family entertained.
What is Ziplining?
Ziplining is one of the most exciting outdoor activities you can experience! According to Adrenaline Constructions, a zipline is a cable that connects two points at different heights. Once you're secured in your harness, you'll step from one side to complete your trip to the end of the parallel cable.
The pulley and harness work with gravity to pull riders down the cable for a fun trip. You might have seen ziplining in movies or travel commercials. It's a great activity for sightseeing (and for adrenaline junkies).
How to Zipline
Best Backyard Zipline Kits for Kids and Adults
Best for: Beginners
Slackers is a top-pick brand for at-home zipline kits. This high-quality $88 kit is great for beginners. It has a 40-foot cable, which is perfect for small backyards. Since it has a short cable (meaning shorter rides) and has a weight limit of 200 pounds, I'd say it's the best pick for children learning how to zipline.
The rubber grips will help kids feel confident.
2. Slackers 100 ft LED Night Riderz Zipline - Kids Zip line Kit with Safety Zipspring Brake System - Great Zipline Kit for Kids and Teens - Recommended Ages 7+
Best for: Sleepovers
Once kids get comfortable with a zipline, allow them to proceed to a longer cable. This cable glows in the dark, making it perfect for sleepovers. Don't worry, the Night Riderz Series Zipline Kit is a safe and durable kit! All of Slackers' ziplines meet safety standards.
Customers say their grandchildren love this Slackers zipline.
3. Slackers 70' Hawk Series Zipline w/ Spring Brake kit
Best for: Teens & adjusting cable length for younger riders
Slackers' 70-inch Hawk Series Zipline has an adjustable cable for a shorter ride. Many Amazon reviews mention the excellent braking system, easy installation, and safety features. A customer gave it a five-star review and said, "Kids. Really like it. Seems sturdy. And as safe as a zip line can be. Brake is a must have."
It's weather-resistant, so feel free to leave it up year-round for fun rides.
4. JOYMOR 118ft Zip line Kit Backyard Zipline with Detachable Trolley, 304 Stainless Steel Cable, Gear Bungee Brake Block System, Adjustable Safe Belt and Seat(118ft)
Best for: Kids who love 'American Ninja Warrior'
This 40-foot zipline kit is one of the best zipline kits for children. Since the main cable is short, kids will be able to warm up with short, smooth rides. A customer said it was exactly what his kids wanted.
C'mon, Santa! It's going to be the perfect Christmas gift.