11 Shows Like 'Joe Pickett' Fans Should Absolutely Binge For More Western Drama

In the world of TV westerns, there's no shortage of shows to choose from. But Paramount's Joe Pickett is an easy standout. Based on the book series by C.J. Box, the modern thriller series follows a Wyoming game warden constantly protecting his family and small mountain town from unexpected threats. It checks a lot of boxes...you like Westerns? Check. You like thrillers? Check. Every episode keeps you on the edge of your seat. What about solving crime? Our titular Joe Pickett is always on the case, putting clues together as no one else can. In a TV landscape flooded with endless options, it's a refreshing change of pace for folks really wanting to watch something new and exciting.

It's no wonder Paramount+ brought the series back for a second season (and hopefully has no plans of stopping anytime soon). Michael Dorman has made his character incredibly captivating, so it's hard not to get sucked in. Can't get enough of the morally complex crime-solving and beautiful Wyoming scenery of Joe Pickett? Need more cowboy detective shows to fill the void? We get it. With Season 2 underway, waiting seven long days for new episodes to drop is basically torture. If you're looking for something to fill the gaps between episodes, here are 11 shows like Joe Pickett that will keep you satisfied.

1 of 11 Longmire (2012-2017) Longmire is a popular neo-western drama series following Sheriff Walt Longmire (Robert Taylor) as he solves crimes in the fictional Wyoming county of Absaroka. Armed with a tight-knit team of deputies (and his daughter), this recent widower navigates corruption and personal demons in his daily life while fighting to keep his county safe. Like Joe Pickett, it's based on a novel series—the Walt Longmire Mysteries by Craig Johnson. 2 of 11 Outer Range (2022-present) Technically, Outer Range is a sci-fi series. But it shares a lot of similarities with Joe Pickett, from the captivating Wyoming landscape (filming locations were actually in New Mexico) to the moral dilemmas encountered by its protagonist Royal Abbott (Josh Brolin), as he discovers a mysterious black void on the edge of his family's pasture. Still reeling from the disappearance of his daughter-in-law and fighting back against a neighboring rancher vying for his land, Abbott must grapple with the impossible questions this black void presents. 3 of 11 Yellowstone (2018-2023) If you haven't hopped on the Yellowstone bandwagon yet, there's no time like the present. Set in modern-day Montana, the series follows the Dutton family (led by Kevin Costner) as they try to protect their massive, generational ranch and livelihood from various—and always deadly—threats. It's a lot grittier than our honorable Joe Pickett, but it's chock-full of drama, suspense, and the sweeping beauty of the American landscape. 4 of 11 1883 (2021-2022) Once you've stepped into the Yellowstone universe, there is no going back—except back in time to learn exactly how the Dutton Ranch came to be. The prequel series 1883 reveals all of the challenges and obstacles John Dutton's (Costner) ancestors had to face to take ownership of the land. And the fact that it stars country music legends Tim McGraw and Faith Hill is just the cherry on top. 5 of 11 1923 (2022-present) After watching 1883, it's only natural to want more. The prequel's sequel series, 1923, follows the next generation of the Duttons in the Roaring Twenties as they face all-new challenges in their pursuit of the American Dream in small-town Montana. Starring Harrison Ford and Hellen Mirren as the patriarch and matriarch of the family, it's a must-watch for anyone who's a fan of Westerns. 6 of 11 Godless (2017) Today's Western dramas tend to be a little male-centric. So if you're looking for a series with some strong female leads, Godless is the way to go. Set in the 1880s American West, this miniseries follows a young outlaw (Roy Goode) who stumbles upon a small New Mexico town populated solely by women. On the run from his murderous mentor (Jeff Daniels) and searching for absolution, Goode must confront his past and earn the trust of the women determined to protect their town. 7 of 11 Walker Independence (2022-2023) Spin-offs are always good for a dose of nostalgia, and the Texas Ranger-centered Walker Independence is no exception. When Abby Walker (Katherine McNamara) watches her husband brutally murdered before her eyes in Boston, she vows to get revenge on the criminals who killed him. Along the way, she teams up with Hoyt Rawlins (Matt Barr), a rouge gambler in search of a new life, and together, they venture to Independence, Texas. The series is a prequel to Walker—another neo-Western show worth binging. 8 of 11 Big Sky (2020-2023) Another novel series adaptation, Big Sky is based on The Highway series by C.J. Box and delivers a similarly intense dose of suspense and mystery. When two sisters are kidnapped along a highway deep in the Montana wilderness, private detective Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) and ex-cop Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) team up to find them. Along the way, they uncover a much bigger conspiracy—and a much bigger villain. Viewers will appreciate both the mystery and the celebrity appearances from the likes of Ryan Phillippe and Reba McEntire. 9 of 11 Justified (2010-2015) You can't talk about neo-Westerns without mentioning Justified. With its dry wit and gripping plotlines, this series follows U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) as he returns to his rural Kentucky hometown to catch lawbreakers and take down the local criminals. If you start binging the 2010 series now, you'll be all caught up in time to catch the new spinoff, Justified: City Primeval, which is set to debut in July 2023. 10 of 11 Hatfields & McCoys (2012) If you thought Yellowstone was the only Kevin Costner Western worth watching, you thought wrong. The 2012 miniseries Hatfields & McCoys is an all-star affair, with Costner playing William Anderson "Devil Anse" Hatfield as he and his clan, the Hatfields, wage an all-out war with their rivals—the McCoys. Bill Paxton, Matt Barr, and Tom Berenger also star in this epic historical saga of revenge, betrayal, and honor set in post-Civil War Appalachia. 11 of 11 Damnation (2017) Diving into the dark side of Westerns, Damnation follows a young man named Seth Davenport (Killian Scott) as he poses as a preacher in Iowa while leading a labor uprising in the Midwest. His mission: bring down an industrialist baron who rules his town with an iron fist. The show—set in the Great Depression era—is full of twists and turns that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Is Joe Pickett Season 2 Out Yet?

Yes! If you've been not-so-patiently waiting for the second season of Joe Pickett, you're in luck. The second season premiered on June 4 on Paramount+, and new episodes are released every Sunday on the streaming platform. Start binging now and catch up on all the latest adventures of our favorite Wyoming game warden.