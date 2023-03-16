Few can forget Chuck Norris' iconic role in the 1990s Western drama series Walker, Texas Ranger. But the CW's reimagined version of the show has definitely made a mark of its own.

Walker follows everyone's favorite strong-willed Ranger, Cordell Walker, a widowed father who returns to Austin, Texas, after a 10-month-long undercover job, "only to discover that there's even more work to be done at home." That work includes investigating the mysterious death of his wife.

Although the show only premiered in 2021, it's already about to wrap up its third season. With a new set of characters, this dynamic Western drama series is full of action and suspense. Let's get to know more about the people behind Walker.

Jared Padalecki as Cordell Walker

Leading the show as Cordell Walker is actor Jared Padalecki. The former Supernatural star brings his considerable acting chops and charisma to the role, portraying a determined and honorable law enforcement officer who he says "very much believes in what he's doing for a living."

Molly Hagan as Abeline Walker

As the mother of the two Walker boys, Abeline is a formidable, loving presence in their lives and has no shortage of wisdom to impart. She's portrayed by veteran actress Molly Hagan, who says her favorite part about playing the matriarch is her wardrobe -- and her willingness to go the distance to protect those she loves.

Keegan Allen as Liam Walker

The other half of the Walker duo is Liam Walker, little brother and assistant district attorney for the city of Austin. Up-and-comer Keegan Allen, best known for his role as Toby Cavanaugh in Pretty Little Liars, has taken on the role by storm. He describes his character as the "full spectrum of an actor's dream" because he has so many different sides.

Violet Brinson as Stella Walker

At the center of it all is Cordell's 16-year-old daughter, Stella, portrayed by young talent Violet Brinson. Her character is strong-willed and independent, determined to find her own way in the world despite the obstacles presented by Cordell. Brinson says playing the "complicated" character has taught her a lot about herself and the grieving process.

Kale Culley as August Walker

The youngest of the Walker children is August (also known as "Auggie"), a precocious and determined 14-year-old who is hell-bent on keeping the peace in the Walker family. However, actor Kale Culley revealed last year that holding in all that emotional turmoil has turned the young man into a "ticking time bomb."

Coby Bell as Larry James

Walker's partner-turned-captain is about as sharp and tenacious as they come, but the actor who portrays him wants audiences to see Larry James as "a cool boss." Coby Bell -- known for his roles on Burn Notice, Third Watch and The Game -- said he tries to avoid the stereotypical tough-captain persona and instead wants James to be "someone you'd want to work for."

Jeff Pierre as Trey Barnett

Even though his new title is technically a Texas Ranger, Trey Barnett is unofficially the go-to therapist for pretty much everyone in the Walker family. Actor Jeff Pierre said his character is developing his mental skill set and has become "a protector at heart of the people that he loves."

Mitch Pileggi as Bonham Walker

The "tough as nails" third-generation rancher and patriarch Bonham Walker may be intimidating at first glance, but at heart he's just a man trying to keep his family together. And this isn't the first time actor Mitch Pileggi played a relative to Jared Padalecki; the former X-Files star also portrayed the grandfather of Supernatural's Sam Winchester.

Odette Annable as Geri Broussard

Geraldine "Geri" Broussard not only bartends at the local watering hole, but she also played a very big role in the night Cordell Walker's wife was killed. Considering how Geri tends to be at the epicenter of every major plot twist, actress Odette Annable can't help but be "constantly surprised" by her character's resiliency.

Ashley Reyes as Cassie Perez

The always-impulsive yet fiercely determined Ranger has served as Cordell Walker's partner since season 2. When she first became a part of the Walker universe, actress Ashley Reyes foreshadowed that her character would bring out a fun, lighter side to her partner that helps him "not be so guarded in his personal life."

Will There Be A Walker Season 4?

With the finale of season 3 wrapping up in 2023, the future of Walker is uncertain. However, all signs point to a possible season 4, as the show has steady ratings and a passionate fan base. But even though the last episode left viewers with many questions, it has not yet been confirmed that Cordell and his crew will be back for more.

Only time will tell if the Walker family gets to tackle another season of drama. But one thing is for sure: The cast and crew are ever hopeful that they'll get to step back into their characters' shoes at least one more time.

