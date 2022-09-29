Kylie Bunbury: Here's Where You've Seen Cassie from 'Big Sky'

There's a new mystery in the mountains of Big Sky, Montana and our favorite P.I. Cassie Dewell, is on the case on ABC's popular drama Big Sky. Joined by her friend and local cop Jenny Hoyt, and interim Sheriff Beau Arlen, Cassie will do whatever it takes to get to the bottom of the missing person case she is investigating. Since season one, actress Kylie Bunbury has made Cassie a fiercely captivating character to root for not only as she solves crimes but as she slowly repairs her friendship with Jenny following the events before the first season.

Based on The Highway series of books by C. J. Box, the character Cassie is a former rodeo rider turned private detective who begins the series as a junior partner of Jenny's estranged husband Cody Hoyt. She reveals that she quit the police academy prior to graduation, and since Cody was having trouble maintaining a job, they founded Hoyt and Dewell together. Following his death, Jenny jumps in to work with her instead, though we later see her rejoin the force.

If Kylie Bunbury looks familiar, that's probably because you've seen her on TV before since she's been on some big shows and movies over the years. Here are a few noteworthy places where you might have seen her:

Game Night

Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams are the two main leads of this hilarious 2018 comedy, with Bunbury co-starring as their friend Michelle Sterling. The film follows a group of friends whose game night takes a turn when one of them gets kidnapped. It's a ton of fun and worth the watch, especially to see former Friday Night Lights co-stars Kyle Chandler and Jesse Plemons take on two unexpected roles that really bring the laughs.

Brave New World

Unfortunately, Peacock's adaptation of Aldous Huxley's classic novel only lasted a season. But Bunbury is recognizable for playing Frannie Crowne, a close friend to Lenina who is the love interest of one of the main characters. The story takes place in a utopian society that has discovered peace by prohibiting monogamy, privacy, money, family and history.

Pitch

Sports fans might remember this short-lived series from FOX in 2016. Bunbury played Genevieve "Ginny" Baker, the first female pitcher (fictional) to ever play in the MLB. The rookie pitcher gets noticed for her screwball pitch and lands a spot on the San Diego Padres. The series follows what this means for her as an athlete, her relationships with players on the team, her family and more.

When They See Us

This Netflix miniseries from 2019 followed the real events surrounding the 1989 Central Park jogger case in which five juvenile Black and Latino males were falsely accused of sexually assaulting a white woman in New York City's Central Park. Bunbury played the role of Angie Richardson, the older sister of Kevin, one of the falsely accused teens.

Additional roles

A few additional performances Bunbury is known for include the ABC Family teen thriller series Twisted, the CBS science fiction series Under the Dome, and guest star appearances on Days of Our Lives, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and the reboot of The Twilight Zone.

