The Newest Generation of 'Yellowstone' Duttons: A '1923' Character Guide

The Dutton family empire has extended a second time following the massive success of Yellowstone, currently in its fifth season. Creator Taylor Sheridan struck gold with his fictional modern ranching family, who is clinging to maintain their land and general way of life in the popular Western series. Initially, Sheridan took fans all the way back to the 1800s to show how John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) ancestors first came to settle the Montana ranch we see in Yellowstone.

While 1883 proved to be a brief miniseries -- starring the likes of country stars and real-life couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as well as Sam Elliott -- the new prequel 1923 takes a couple of characters we met there and dives deeper into a new generation of Duttons, putting them in the middle of real challenges people faced at that time in American history.

Yellowstone and 1883 already had numerous impressive names involved, but 1923 might have the most impressive cast yet. We have bona fide movie stars, Oscar winners, recognizable TV actors and a few fresh faces who will undoubtedly go far following this series. Here's a rundown of everyone you can expect to meet in the new Yellowstone prequel series 1923.

Harrison Ford

If you watched 1883, you're already familiar with James Dutton, played by Tim McGraw. It was his dream to leave his home in Tennessee for a new life in Montana, and his family risks everything in the prequel series to make it happen. Fast-forward to the year 1923, and the ranch is being run by James' brother Jacob Dutton -- portrayed by Harrison Ford -- following James' death (which we saw in a Yellowstone flashback during season 4). Jacob raised his brother's kids and has built the Yellowstone ranch into a successful empire, despite all of the challenges he'll face throughout the season surrounding drought, the Depression and more. It's worth noting he's also the livestock commissioner, just like his descendants John and Kayce Dutton.

Advertisement

An actor of Ford's caliber hardly needs an introduction, as he's known for numerous iconic roles ranging from Han Solo in Star Wars to the Indiana Jones franchise. He's the latest legendary actor to join the world of Sheridan, following big names Costner, Elliott and Sylvester Stallone.

Helen Mirren

Jacob's wife, Cara Dutton -- portrayed by Helen Mirren -- is the matriarch of the family who keeps everything running smoothly behind the scenes. She's lovingly helped raise her nephews and has a close bond with her (for all intents and purposes) daughter-in-law, with whom she gets lots of quality time when the men are off on cattle drives. She's also one tough cookie and can hold her own with a rifle -- a clear example of a strong ranching woman who is capable of taking care of herself. Cara is of Irish heritage, so it will be interesting to see if that comes into play during the first season.

Mirren is just as iconic as her on-screen husband, whom she previously worked with in the '80s film Mosquito Coast. The British actress won an Oscar in addition to being nominated for several more, was named a Dame by the British monarchy, and is one of the best actresses ever to play Queen Elizabeth on-screen.

James Badge Dale

In 1883, we meet a young John Dutton Sr. -- portrayed by James Badge Dale -- the youngest child of James Dutton, traveling on the treacherous trail from Texas to Montana. Now John is all grown up and helping his uncle run the Yellowstone. He's married with an adult son, Jack, who also works on the ranch and seems happy to dedicate his life to the land his father worked so hard for.

Advertisement

Dale is recognizable for HBO's miniseries The Pacific as well as feature films The Departed and Iron Man 3.

Marley Shelton

Marley Shelton joins 1923 as Emma Dutton, the dutiful wife of John Sr. She spends a lot of time alone on the ranch with Aunt Cara when the men are away and is fully invested in the ranch life she maintains with her husband, their son, Jack, and other Dutton family members.

Shelton is no stranger to Hollywood, though she is probably not someone you're familiar with seeing in a period piece. She notably played the role of Wendy Peffercorn in the coming-of-age film The Sandlot, followed by numerous '90s classics such as Never Been Kissed and Pleasantville, in addition to the Scream franchise.

Darren Mann

Emma and John's son Jack Dutton -- played by Darren Mann -- is not your typical Dutton (for those who've been longtime fans of Yellowstone). He's an upbeat and happy guy, dedicated to his family and working a rancher's life. He also has an incredibly sweet love story with Elizabeth that will be fun to watch over the course of the series.

Advertisement

Mann is a bit newer to the entertainment world than some of his cast members but notably played the role of young Barry "Baz" Blackwell in the sixth season of Animal Kingdom.

Michelle Randolph

Elizabeth Strafford -- Michelle Randolph -- is a feisty young woman who is engaged to Jack Dutton. Though her father is a rancher, she went to school out of town and isn't technically as familiar with what day-to-day life looks like for a rancher's wife. Though she's a bit out of her element, she loves Jack more than anything and is willing to make the sacrifices that come with joining the Dutton family.

Randolph has previously appeared in films The Resort and A Snow White Christmas.

Jerome Flynn

Jerome Flynn should look familiar to Game of Thrones fans. The British actor played the role of Bronn in multiple seasons of the successful HBO series and also is recognizable for appearing in Ripper Street and Solider Soldier. In the world of 1923, he'll be taking on the role of Banner Creighton, a stubborn Scotsman who is a sheepherder going head to head with the Dutton cattle empire in the midst of Montana's massive drought.

Advertisement

Brandon Sklenar

In 1883, we only saw James and Margaret Dutton with two children, Elsa and John. But in a Yellowstone flashback during season 4, we discovered they welcomed an additional son named Spencer. Now Spencer -- portrayed by Brandon Sklenar -- is all grown up and living in Africa after serving in World War I. Like his ancestor Kayce Dutton, Spencer has seen the horrors of war, which continue to affect him years later.

Sklenar notably portrayed Burt Reynolds in Paramount's series The Offer and is recognizable for his roles in The Big Ugly, Vice and Midway.

Timothy Dalton

James Bond has officially arrived in the Yellowstone universe. British actor Timothy Dalton has a slew of notable roles on his resumé ranging from The Rocketeer and Flash Gordon to legendary action hero Bond in The Living Daylights (1987) and Licence to Kill (1989). In 1923, Dalton will play the powerful Donald Whitfield, who will stop at nothing to get what he wants and retain his wealth. Sounds like a fun new adversary for the Dutton clan.

Brian Geraghty

Don't forget about the bunkhouse, because the ranch had one back in the '20s, too. Brian Geraghty will be playing Zane, the Yellowstone's loyal ranch foreman -- the Rip Wheeler of the '20s. Geraghty is recognizable for appearing on Big Sky, Chicago P.D. and Chicago Fire, The Alienist and The Hurt Locker.

Advertisement

Jennifer Ehle

1923 doesn't just focus on the Dutton family -- it also shines a light on the government-mandated boarding schools that ripped Indigenous youths from their homes to be "reformed" by the Catholic Church. Jennifer Ehle, known for roles in Pride and Prejudice and Fifty Shades of Grey, takes on the role of Sister Mary, an Irish nun working at the school for American Indians in Montana.

Aminah Nieves

Sister Mary finds herself at odds with one of her students, Teonna Rainwater (any relation to Thomas Rainwater?). Teonna is struggling to make it through the remainder of her time at the boarding school, wishing she could be back at home with her people. Aminah Nieves takes on this interesting addition to the cast, and is known for appearing in the 2021 film Blueberry.

Julia Schlaepfer

Julia Schlaepfer takes on the role of Alexandra, a British woman who crosses paths with one of the Duttons overseas. Schlaepfer is best known for playing Alice Charles on the Netflix series The Politician but has also appeared in Madam Secretary, Instinct and American Horror Stories.

Robert Patrick

Robert Patrick is another notable actor joining the cast, known for his roles in Terminator as well as the TV series Sons of Anarchy (which featured a pre-Yellowstone Taylor Sheridan). Patrick will portray Sheriff William McDowell, a local lawman and friend of the Dutton family.

Advertisement

Sebastian Roche

Rounding out the cast is another notable actor. Sebastian Roche will appear in a recurring role as Father Renaud, headmaster of the school featuring Sister Mary and Teonna. Roche is known for starring in shows such as The Man in the High Castle, The Young Pope and Fringe.

Related Videos