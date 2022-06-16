Josh Brolin Is the Ultimate Movie Star Dad: Meet His Four Children

Ever since his Hollywood debut in The Goonies in 1985, Josh Brolin has had a pretty remarkable acting career. Would you expect anything less from the son of beloved actor James Brolin? He earned an Academy Award nomination for Milk, starred in some pretty amazing modern westerns like True Grit and No Country For Old Men, and is arguably the best villain in the Marvel Universe. Even in his 50s, Brolin's career is on fire and he doesn't show signs of slowing down any time soon. Did I mention his latest TV series, Outer Range? The guy is just too good.

Despite having an incredibly demanding career, Brolin has managed to also balance life as a parent. He welcomed two children with his first wife, actress Alice Adair, and twenty years later welcomed two more daughters with his third wife Kathryn Boyd. Brolin seems incredibly proud of his blended family and frequently shares sweet tributes to all of his children on social media. It's always refreshing to see such a popular movie star open up about his home life and how proud he is of his kids.

Eden Brolin

Eden Brolin should look familiar to Yellowstone fans. Brolin's youngest child from his relationship with ex-wife Alice Adair found her breakout role in Hollywood appearing on the popular western series as Mia. She was the barrel racer who broke our favorite ranch hand Jimmy's heart in season four after a whirlwind season three romance. Born in 1994, Eden has appeared in various films and TV shows over the years including the indie film I Dream Too Much as well as the Freeform series Beyond.

??"I don't want to say that acting was something that I felt resigned to, but I was willing to explore it and continue being in the frame of mind where I have other things that I've enjoyed doing," she told Parade. "I did other jobs that I didn't mind at all. This is something that has continued to fall into place for me, and I'm allowing that to happen."

Outside of her acting career, Eden is also the lead singer of the band Atta Boy, alongside her father's Outer Range co-star, Lewis Pullman. She has a beautiful voice; you can listen here.

Trevor Brolin

Check out that throwback photo from 2008! Trevor Brolin stands between his sister Eden and actress Melissa Leo and of course, his dad. Brolin's first child with Alice Adair was born in 1988. He seems to be the most private of all of the Brolin children so there's not too much info on him out there. In 2011 he wrote/directed/starred in a short film called Felt and has contributed to a couple of other short films in years prior. It seems that, unlike his sister, he opted not to fully follow in their father's footsteps in front of the camera and has instead embraced becoming an artist, which he shares on his Instagram account. Trevor is currently based in Albuquerque, N.M. where he works at Revel Entertainment.

Westlyn and Chapel Brolin

Following his breakup with actress Diane Lane, Brolin settled down with his former assistant, Kathryn Boyd. The couple tied the knot in 2016 and so far, have welcomed two children together. Daughter Westlyn came first in 2018 and Chapel followed in 2020. Brolin regularly shares photos of his youngest two on social media and they couldn't be cuter.

As a seasoned actor with two adult kids at the time he decided to expand his family again, Brolin decided to do things a bit different this time and really embrace his time being at home with his wife and babies in the early days.

"When I had my older kids, when they were young, I was really into it," Brolin told Fatherly.com the year after Westlyn was born. "I was always into being a dad. But I was always worried about not working. It was based on what was available and who was interested. The day after Eden was born, I was on a plane for New York to do a pilot. It was horrible. This time, I took 17 months off to be with Kathryn through the whole pregnancy and until the baby was four months old."

