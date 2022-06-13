Inside Josh Brolin's Sweet Love Story With Wife Kathryn Boyd Brolin

Josh Brolin and his wife Kathryn Boyd Brolin couldn't have looked happier on the red carpet for his new western series Outer Range. It can be hard to meet the right person in Hollywood, but for Brolin, it seems he's finally met his match. He and his wife always look like the epitome of happiness anytime you see them together at public events, which definitely feels like they found true love.

When asked about what his favorite part of married life is to Kathryn Boyd, the actor couldn't help but gush about everything being wonderful.

"Oh, everything," he told Us Weekly exclusively at the Only the Brave premiere in NYC, joking, "When it's good, it's good. When it's not good, it's not good."

"The best thing is I don't understand when people don't want to be around their wives," he continued. "That's the best thing, because I don't really care to understand that."

Advertisement

Well, you can't argue with that! Let's dive into their sweet love story.

How Did They Meet?

Boyd and Brolin first met when she worked as his personal assistant for two years. After Brolin announced the end of his eight-year marriage to actress Diane Lane, Brolin and Boyd took their relationship from professional to personal. They took things public the following year during a vacation in Rome and the year after, Brolin popped the question to the model.

The Wedding

On Sept. 24, 2016, Brolin and his love said "I do" in a romantic ceremony in Cashiers, North Carolina in front of family and friends. Brolin's father, actor James Brolin and wife Barbra Streisand were also there to celebrate as well as celebrities including Bradley Cooper and Matt Damon. The Avett Brothers who were on tour in the area even stopped by to perform a few songs.

Brolin posted a heartfelt tribute to his bride on their first anniversary. The man certainly has a way with words.

Advertisement

"My life shines brightly because of you," the Goonies actor expressed. "The way you look at life, what your heart moves to, your mind stretches forward always beautifully and with great care. How you reach toward my children. And the adventures we've embarked on are the stuff of legend. Our friends are real. Our family is true. Our marriage is the result of two great friends finding each other and allowing the natural winds of heaven to swirl between them. We are. Happy First Anniversary, my love. Thank you for finding me. I'm the luckiest man I know. #jbkbstucktogether."

A Happy Growing Family

In 2018, the happy welcomed their first child together, daughter Westlyn Reign. Two years later, sister Chapel Grace joined the family. Westlyn and Chapel join older siblings Eden and Trevor whom Brolin shares with his first wife, actress Alice Adair. Brolin shared a sweet post on Instagram to explain his youngest child's unique name choice following her 2020 birth.

"Everywhere we have traveled the one place Kathryn and I found a great solace in were chapels. Not being particularly religious but a God feeling has heavily inundated our lives and chapels have always been sanctuaries where we felt connectedly free to gives thanks. Chapel Grace is, to us, a manifestation of that celestial feeling that was always felt as we meandered and knelt."

Related Videos