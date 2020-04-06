Shania Twain's Horse and Dog Represent Quarantine Life

Throughout CBS' Sunday night (April 5) broadcast of ACM Presents: Our Country, country stars shared great songs and encouraging messages as a way to comfort fans as we all fight the coronavirus pandemic together by staying apart.

The evening's best representation of how many of us deal with current circumstances came from something less likely than a Joe Diffie or Kenny Rogers tribute, a new Eric Church song or a mullet-sporting Blake Shelton's latest prime time duet with Gwen Stefani. Instead, the ACM (Academy of Country Music) special reflected society through two surprise superstars: Shania Twain's extremely chill dog and her antsy horse.

Let's start with the dog. As Twain sings excerpts from "Honey, I'm Home" and "Man! I Feel Like a Woman," her pooch shuts out the noise: Not so much the songs themselves, but the figurative concerns that come with crazy times. That's not an endorsement of sticking your head in the sand, of course. Stay informed about the coronavirus crisis, yet strive to find what Elvis Presley (via hymnist Thomas A. Dorsey) might call peace in life's valleys.

More often than not, we're like that blamed horse: Eager for companionship while exhibiting signs of cabin fever. Truth be told, the entertainers shown throughout the evening and other creative types probably understand Twain's horse loud and clear.

The two-hour special filled part of the time slot slated for the 2020 ACM Awards, which have been moved from April 5 in Las Vegas to Sept. 13 at an unspecified location.

Read More: Tours, Festivals and Events Cancelled or Postponed Due to COVID-19

Other highlights included Carrie Underwood belting out "Drinking Alone" from her couch, Miranda Lambert's front porch picking version of "Bluebird" and social distancing-friendly team-ups of not just Lady Antebellum but also the genre-blending team of Kane Brown and John Legend.