Flashback: Randy Travis Invites Carrie Underwood to Join Grand Ole Opry

Back in March of 2008, Carrie Underwood was three years out from winning season 4 of American Idol. Her debut album Some Hearts, featuring "Jesus, Take the Wheel" and "Before He Cheats," was a smash hit and earned Underwood her first two Grammy awards. But, little did she know, another milestone for the country star was on the horizon.

During an appearance on the Grand Ole Opry, Underwood performed a stunning rendition of Randy Travis' 1987 hit "I Told You So." After she wowed the crowd, Travis himself surprised Underwood onstage to ask her to become a member of the Opry.

"Let me think about it... Yeah!" Underwood joked, before breaking down in tears.

Only a couple of months later, on May 10, 2008, Underwood was inducted by Garth Brooks. "The induction award they gave me says 'Hey, you're part of the family.' It means a lot to me because it's the heart of country music, the church, the sacred place, the super-elite club that says you love this music," reads a quote from Underwood on the Grand Ole Opry website.

By 2017, Underwood had already managed to play the iconic Nashville stage over 100 times, including performances with two of her role models: Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire.

In 2018, Underwood performed her hit "Cry Pretty" on the Opry stage for her official fan club party.

Underwood is a proud member of the Opry family, performing in the historic "circle" multiple times a year.

In 2019, Underwood was on hand to induct Kelsea Ballerini into the Opry.

