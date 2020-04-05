Country Rewind: Kenny Rogers' Tearjerker, 'Lucille'

This 1977 hit from Kenny Rogers has remained one of his most popular songs over the years. It became Rogers' first country music hit after leaving his rock band The First Edition the year before.

The story of the song started way back in 1958 when he was visiting his father in Tulsa, Oklahoma. A local TV station was broadcasting the story of a man whose life had left him and he was filled with heartbreak. "You picked a fine time to leave me, Lucille, with four hungry children and a crop in the field. We had some good times and we had some bad times..."

The words stuck with Rogers and he decided that there was a song behind that pain. He recounted the story to songwriters Roger Bowling and Hal Bynum and together they finalized the lyrics of this tearjerker. The song was an international hit, number one on the American country charts as well as the top of the UK Singles Chart.

'Lucille' Lyrics:

In a bar in Toledo

Across from the depot

On a bar stool she took off her ring

I thought I'd get closer

So I walked on over

I sat down and asked her name

When the drinks finally hit her

She said I'm no quitter

But I finally quit living on dreams

I'm hungry for laughter

And here ever after

I'm after whatever the other life brings

In the mirror I saw him

And I closely watched him

I thought how he looked out of place

He came to the woman

Who sat there beside me

He had a strange look on his face

His big hands were calloused

He looked like a mountain

For a minute I thought I was dead

But he started shaking

His big heart was breaking

He turned to the woman and said

You picked a fine time to leave me, Lucille

With four hungry children

And a crop in the field

I've had some bad times

Lived through some sad times

But this time you're hurting won't heal

You picked a fine time to leave me, Lucille

After he left us

I ordered more whiskey

I thought how she'd made him look small

From the lights of the bar room

To a rented hotel room

We walked without talkin' at all

She was a beauty

But when she came to me

She must have thought I'd lost my mind

I couldn't hold her

'Cuz the words that he told her

Kept coming back time after time

You picked a fine time to leave me, Lucille

With four hungry children

And a crop in the field

I've had some bad times

Lived through some sad times

But this time you're hurting won't heal

You picked a fine time to leave me, Lucille

You picked a fine time to leave me, Lucille

With four hungry children

And a crop in the field

I've had some bad times

Lived through some sad times

But this time you're hurting won't heal

You picked a fine time to leave me, Lucille