See Dolly Parton and Shania Twain's Rare Duet of 'Coat Of Many Colors'

In 2003, Shania Twain received the honor of a lifetime when she appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show. Meeting Oprah, let alone being on her show is literally bragging rights for any celebrity. During her visit to the Chicago studio, the Canadian-born country music superstar was able to share the stage with the artist she dreamed to be when she was growing up. While there are many country artists in Nashville that aspiring stars look up to like Willie Nelson and the many Grand Ole Opry members, Dolly Parton was a real hero for Twain.

Twain made a cameo on the Dolly Parton tribute album, Just Because I'm a Woman: Songs Of Dolly Parton, lending her vocals to "Coat Of Many Colors," an autobiographical tune about Parton's upbringing. Twain humbly introduced her idol to the stage. Other artists like Melissa Etheridge also made appearances on the album.

"Well, everyone. This is definitely a life long dream of mine, and what more can I say than this is my hero -- musical and personal hero of all time. Beautiful person inside and out, and the person I always wanted to grow up to be. Please, everybody. Dolly!"

The two proceeded to sing Parton's 1971 song that indicates a true "rags to riches" life for the iconic country music singer-songwriter. They are even accompanied by fellow country star Alison Krauss on the fiddle as part of the band.

"Coat Of Many Colors" went on to become the subject of a television movie in 2015, starring fellow country singer Jennifer Nettles and featuring Parton's sister, Stella Parton, in a supporting role. It's one of Parton's most recognizable songs outside of "I Will Always Love You," and "Jolene."

Watch as Shania Twain performs this duet with her hero, Dolly Parton, below. It's really special watching iconic performers come together to sing a classic Parton country song.