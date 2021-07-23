Alison Krauss may not be that old but she's an established country music and bluegrass icon. The singer and songwriter has won 27 Grammys, putting her in the same stratosphere as Beyonce, Quincy Jones and conductor Georg Solti.

Best known for her contributions to the soundtracks for O Brother Where Art Thou and Cold Mountain, as well as her band, Alison Krauss and Union Station, the living legend has had an incredible career. No doubt there is a whole lot more to come.

1. "Down to the River to Pray"

Here's one of the most memorable songs from O Brother Where Art Thou. This movie's soundtrack is unforgettable.

2. "Whiskey Lullaby"

An Alison Krauss song with Brad Paisley? Yes please yes please yes please.

3. "When You Say Nothing at All"

Say nothing while this is playing. I NEED TO LISTEN.

4. "I've Got That Old Feeling"

Alison Krauss being awesome is definitely an old feeling.

5. "Baby, Now That I've Found You"

Whether it's old timey bluegrass or a simple love song, Alison knows what's up.

6. "Two Highways"

I will be taking whatever highway leads to an Alison Krauss concert. One of the many classics from Alison Krauss & Union Station.

7. "Too Late to Cry"

It's too late to cry for whoever didn't get to sign Alison to a record deal.

8. "Every Time You Say Goodbye"

She knows how to do heartbreak too.

9. "Paper Airplane"

"Paper Airplane," the title track to Alison Krauss and Union Station's 2011 album, is one of the band's best.

10. "Raising Sand"

Krauss collaborated with Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant on the Grammy award winning 2007 album Raising Sand.

11. "Forget About It"

"Forget About It" is the title track to Krauss' 1999 album which was a hit on both the country and adult contemporary charts.

12. "I Know Who Holds Tomorrow"

Here's Alison Krauss and the Cox Family with a little old-time Christian country.

13. "Let Me Touch You For A While"

Who knew country could be so sexy? "Let Me Touch You For a While" was one of many standout tracks on Alison Krauss and Union Station's 2001 record New Favorite.

14. "So Long So Wrong"

"So Long, So Wrong" was the title track to Alison Krauss and Union Station's third album, which racked up three Grammy awards.

15. "Windy City"

The Illinois native had to pay tribute to Chicago at some point.

16. "The Lucky One"

"The Lucky One," from her 2001 album New Favorite, was Krauss' biggest chart hit since "When You Say Nothing At All."

17. "Wild Bill Jones"

Everybody likes a country song that tells a story.

18. "Looking in the Eyes of Love"

More romance from the queen.

19. "Endless Highway"

If you're blasting Alison Krauss in the car, an endless highway is exactly what you want.

20. "I'll Fly Away"

Another Krauss bluegrass smash from O Brother Where Art Thou.

21. "There is a Reason"

The heartfelt gospel track "There is a Reason" was featured on Alison Krauss and Union Station's 1997 album So Long, So Wrong.

22. "Longest Highway"

"Longest Highway" is featured on Krauss' 1990 album I've Got That Old Feeling.

23. "Please Read the Letter"

"Please Read the Letter" is another stunner from Krauss and Robert Plant's Raising Sand.

24. "Midnight Rider"

Alison Krauss and Union Station's cover of The Allman Brothers Band's "Midnight Rider" appeared on the 1989 album Two Highways -- Krauss' first record with the band.

This story previously ran on Sept. 11, 2019.