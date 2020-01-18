Country singer Miranda Lambert's husband Brendan McLoughlin came as quite a shock to fans when they secretly married. It's rumored that the two lovebirds met in New York City in November 2018. McLoughlin was working near the Good Morning America studios where his future country star bride was performing with her band, Pistol Annies. They were wed by the end of January 2019. The two seem very happy in the photos shared on social media. When you know, you know!

This is Lambert's second marriage as she was previously married to fellow country singer Blake Shelton for four years. Following her marriage to Shelton, she was dating Americana singer Anderson East for two years before splitting with him in April 2018. She was then believed to be dating Turnpike Troubador's frontman, Evan Felker. In August of 2018, Lambert told The Tennessean she was "single and happy."

In honor of Valentine's Day, Lambert shared the news and gushed about how sweet her new husband is.

"I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan McLoughlin for loving me for.... me," Lambert wrote.

Though he's still quite the mystery, here are 4 things you need to know about Brendan Michael McLoughlin:

1. He's an NYPD Cop

McLoughlin's job as a police officer must have reminded Lambert of her family. The singer's parents owned a detective agency when she was a child, so her husband's career probably made her feel close to home. He's frequently seen on NYPD's Twitter account and even won first place in the Keith Ferguson Memorial 5K Brooklyn Bridge Run.

2. He's Almost a Decade Younger than Lambert

The police officer is eight years junior to his wife.

3. He's a Native New Yorker

McLoughlin is originally from Staten Island, so here's my big question: is the couple going to split their time between New York and Tennessee?

4. He's a New Dad

People magazine reports that McLoughlin had a baby with his ex Kaihla Rettinger before meeting Lambert, which means the singer is now a stepmom.

