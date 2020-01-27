The 10 Best Lady Antebellum Songs

In 2006, three Nashville musicians came together to form country music trio, Lady Antebellum -- Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood. After performing around town for a year, the group was signed by Capitol Records and had been dishing out hits since their first single, "Love Don't Live Here."

Their self-titled debut album was the first debut band's album to reach number one on the Billboard Top Country Albums charts. After Rascal Flatts had six consecutive years winning the Vocal Group of the Year at the CMA's, Lady Antebellum won the honor in 2009. In 2010 they won their first Grammy, continuing to impress fans with their country songs.

Here are our picks for the top ten best Lady Antebellum songs to date.

10. "Bartender"

From their sixth album, 747, "Bartender" was another No. 1 hit. The band debuted it for the first time during the American Idol season thirteen finale. We can all relate to hitting the town on a Friday night and drinking away the pain.

9. "Lookin' For A Good Time"

This single from the trio's debut album may not be one of the current hits currently playing on the radio, but we think it's a fun country jam. The band basically said, "Hello World, check out this incredible debut album that will leave you wanting way more."

8. "Just A Kiss"

From the 2011 album Own the Night, featuring the single "We Owned the Night," this is just an incredible ballad. The song tells the story of a new relationship in the early days of courtship when a magical goodnight kiss is all you need.

7. "Our Kind of Love"

Need You Now is such a good album three of its songs deserved a place on this list. This is one of those infectious love songs that will always put a smile on your face when you crank it up in the car. It follows the relationship of a couple that doesn't take themselves seriously, just living in the moment and enjoying each other's company.

6. "What If I Never Get Over You"

The lead single from the band's new album Ocean, "What If I Never Get Over You" was the first single to be released after the band switched over to Big Machine Records. Co-written by Ryan Hurd, the song was based on the horrific heartbreak he would endure if things were to end with his country singer-songwriter wife Maren Morris.

5. "You Look Good"

The lead single from the band's seventh album Heart Break, "You Look Good" is the breezy summer jam everyone needs. Thomas Rhett almost recorded it before Lady Antebellum called dibs. We can't imagine anyone else jamming out to these feel-good lyrics.

4. "I Run To You"

This single from the group's debut album may be one of their greatest hits. The song earned the band an ACM and Grammy Award. It was the No. 1 country music single in the entire year of 2009.

3. "Downtown"

The first single from fifth album Golden does not disappoint. "Downtown" made it to No. 1 on the Billboard US Country Airplay chart.

2. "American Honey"

Another single from Need You Now, "American Honey" was also a No. 1 hit. The music video for the catchy, breezy tune shows the band looking back at their childhood.

1. "Need You Now"

The title track to the trio's second album not only hit No. 1 on the charts, but also earned the group Song of the Year at the 2010 ACM Awards and the Grammys and Video of the Year at the CMT Music Awards. The song itself is relatable in the sense that most of us have been in that position where, after one too many drinks, we make a phone call that we might later regret.

