Rascal Flatts Announce Farewell Tour After 20 Years Together

Rascal Flatts members Gary LeVox, Jay DeMarcus and Joe Don Rooney dropped huge news today (Jan. 7) on CBS This Morning by announcing a farewell tour in conjunction with the trio's 20th anniversary.

Rascal Flatts Farewell: Life is a Highway Tour kicks off June 11 in Indianapolis. Initial tour dates last through an Oct. 17 appearance in West Palm Beach, Florida.

"When we started out 20 years ago, we could not imagine all of the people, places and gifts we would encounter," said LeVox in a press release. "The greatest feeling ever, is being told that our music has been the soundtrack to their lives. What greater gift can an artist receive than to be told 'I got married to "Bless The Broken Road,"' or 'We played "My Wish" at my graduation.' That '"What Hurts The Most" is the song that made me love country music for the first time,' or '"I'm Movin' On" helped me get sober' or even that '"Changed" made me call my family again after not talking to them for years.' That's why we create music and the reason we can't wait to celebrate this incredible 20 year journey all year, with our fans who we love dearly. I don't know what God has in store for the future, but I am excited to see what he has planned!"

Rascal Flatts' 20 year run in country music includes 14 chart-topping hits, spanning from 2002's "These Days" to 2017's "Yours If You Want It."

"We're really looking forward to getting to spend this entire year loving on our fans, and thanking them for allowing us to have the most amazing career over the last 20 years," adds Jay DeMarcus in a press release. "While it is of course bittersweet, it is so important to us to celebrate what our music has meant to their lives, as well as what the fans have meant to us. There is no sadness here, just new chapters, new journeys and new beginnings. Rascal Flatts' music will live on forever, because of our fans, and this year is all about them!"

"Dreams do come true...and we are three walking examples of this truth," Joe Don Rooney continues. "I'm most proud of the fact that we've pursued our dreams together and with courage, hard-work and dedication we've been able to cultivate our dreams into reality, it's simply incredible! There's no doubt we have been blessed way beyond belief and we can't wait to spend the rest of 2020 expressing our love and appreciation to all of our devoted fans, music industry friends and our families for believing in us and playing a major role in our path to here. And, I personally can't wait to shine a light on my brothers Jay and Gary this year, and make another mountain of new memories with them."

Rascal Flatts Farewell: Life is a Highway Tour Dates

June 11 -- Indianapolis, Ind. -- Ruoff Music Center

June 12 -- Detroit, Mich. -- DTE Energy Music Theatre

June 13-- Cincinnati, Ohio -- Riverbend Music Center

June 25 -- Chicago, Ill. -- Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 27 -- Pittsburgh, Penn. -- S&T Bank Music Park

June 18 -- Dallas, Texas - Dos Equis Pavilion

July 23 -- St. Louis, Mo. -- Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 3 -- Toronto, Ont. -- Budweiser Stage

Sept. 4 -- Cleveland, Ohio -- Blossom Music Center

Sept. 5 -- Buffalo, NY -- Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sept. 10 -- Raleigh, NC -- Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sept. 11 -- Virginia Beach, Va. -- Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sept. 12 -- Washington, DC -- Jiffy Lube Live

Sept. 17 -- Wantagh, NY -- Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sept. 18 -- Boston, Mass. -- Xfinity Center

Sept. 19 -- Holmdel, NJ -- PNC Bank Arts Center

Oct. 1 -- Mountain View, Cal. -- Shoreline Amphitheatre

Oct. 2 -- San Diego, Cal. -- North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 3 -- Irvine, Cal. -- FivePoint Amphitheatre

Oct. 7 -- Denver, Col. -- Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Oct. 9 -- Albuquerque, NM -- Isleta Amphitheater

Oct. 10 -- Phoenix, Ariz. -- Ak-Chin Pavilion

Oct. 15 -- Atlanta, Ga. -- Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Oct. 16 -- Tampa, Fla. -- MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 17 -- West Palm Beach, Fla. -- Coral Sky Amphitheatre

