Late country music legend Kenny Rogers embarked on his final tour in 2016. With his farewell tour, The Gambler's Last Deal, Rogers set out to say goodbye to fans after five decades in entertainment. But in addition to performing his songs for fans across the world, Rogers was eager to share the experience with his twin sons, Jordan and Justin.

In a 2016 interview with Rare Country, Rogers told Hunter Kelly that his main goal for his farewell tour was to show his kids some incredible places.

"My goal is to spend some time with them and take them to some places they might not have gone to without me. So, they can look back someday and say, 'My dad took me there.' That, to me, is my legacy for them."

See Rogers' interview below.

Rogers enjoyed his time on the road with his boys. Unfortunately, the country icon was forced to cut his tour short in 2018 due to health challenges.

The singer, songwriter, actor and Country Music Hall of Fame member put family first. Upon announcing his future retirement in 2015, Rogers explained that he planned to spend as much time as possible with his loved ones.

"My life is about my wife and my 11-year-old twin boys right now. There are a lot of things I want to do together with them to create some special memories," Rogers said. "I don't have a bucket list of my own ... I have a bucket list of things I want to do with them."

Kenny Rogers' Children

Rogers, who passed away on March 20 at his home in Georgia at the age of 81, had five children: Carole, Kenny Jr. Chris and twin boys Justin and Jordan.

The "Islands in the Stream" singer was married five times. His first marriage was to Janice Gordon, with whom he had his oldest child, Carole. He was later married to Jean Rogers for thee years. After he and Jean divorced, Rogers married Margo Anderson in 1964. Rogers and Margo were married for 12 years and had a son, Kenny Jr., together. With his fourth wife, Rosemary's Baby and Little Darlings actress Marianne Gordon, Rogers welcomed another son, Chris. Rogers and Gordon divorced in 1993 after a little over 12 years together.

Following his divorce from Gordon, Rogers married his fifth wife Wanda Miller in 1997. The couple, who were together until Rogers death in 2020, welcomed twin boys Justin and Jordan.