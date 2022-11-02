NBC's The Voice season 22 officially premiered on Sept. 19 to deliver fans top-notch talent and awe-inspiring performances. This season features new and veteran Voice coaches from all around the music world. Every Monday and Tuesday, hopeful contestants will sing their hearts out to prove whether they have what it takes to be crowned the next winner of the popular competition series.

Between the Blind Auditions, Battle Rounds, Knockout Rounds, and Live Performance Shows, there's a lot to keep track of! Fans might also be wondering how to watch The Voice, which coaches are back this season, who's been eliminated, and more. Bookmark this page to keep track of all the details and news about The Voice season 22!

How do I watch The Voice?

Watch new episodes of The Voice live every Monday and Tuesday night. Tune in 8-10 p.m. ET on Mondays and 8-9 p.m. ET on Tuesdays.

The Voice Season 22 Coaches

Blake Shelton

The GOAT is back for his 22nd consecutive season. The only coach to appear on every season so far, Blake Shelton also has the most wins. He's won on the series with not just country singers but also a mix of genres with the following performers -- Cam Anthony, Todd Tilghman, Sundance Head, Craig Wayne Boyd, Danielle Bradbery, Cassadee Pope, Chloe Kohanski and Jermaine Paul.

Camila Cabello

It's Camila Cabello's first time as a coach on The Voice, and she's proved to be a fun addition. Stepping in to take over after Kelly Clarkson left The Voice, Cabello has a lot of singing competition experience herself, as she got her big break as a contestant on The X-Factor, where she landed a place in the girl group Fifth Harmony.

Gwen Stefani

Pop star Gwen Stefani first appeared on The Voice back in 2014, which is how she first met her now-husband, Shelton. She's been a coach on seasons 9, 12, 17 and 19, winning season 19 with Carter Rubin. Stefani steps back into the series, moving into Ariana Grande's vacant chair.

John Legend

John Legend won his very first season of The Voice with Maelyn Jarmon back in 2016 and has been appearing as a coach every season since. His calming presence and serious technical notes always give a fun balance to the goofier side we get from Shelton.

Who is host of The Voice?

The Voice host is still Carson Daly! The longtime TV personality is back for his 22nd season hosting the competition series. He's the calming and supportive presence who helps contestants feel at ease all the way from the blind auditions until the very end when a winner is crowned. It's hard to imagine anyone else up on that stage helping guide the series from beginning to end.

Battle Rounds Results

Team Blake

Eva Ullmann (winner) vs. Ansley Burns (eliminated). Watch highlights from their battle here.

Austin Montgomery (winner) vs. Tanner Fussell (eliminated). Watch their battle here.

Brayden Lape (winner) vs. Benny Weag (eliminated). Watch their battle here.

Bodie (winner) vs. Jaeden Luke (stolen by Team Camila). Watch their battle here.

Bryce Leatherwood (winner) vs. The Dryes (saved). Watch their battle here.

Kevin Hawkins (winner) vs. Hillary Torchiana (eliminated). Watch their battle here.

Kate Kalvach (winner) vs. Madison Hughes (eliminated). Watch their battle here.

Team Camilla

Andrew Igbokidi (winner) vs. Zach Newbould (eliminated). Watch their battle here.

Orlando Mendez (winner) vs. Ava Lynn Thuresson (eliminated). Watch their battle here.

Chello (winner) vs. Constance Howard (eliminated). Watch highlights from their battle here.

Devix (winner) vs. Sasha Hurtado (stolen by Team Gwen). Watch their battle here.

Eric Who (winner) vs. Sydney Kronmiller (eliminated). Watch their battle here.

Reina Ley (winner) vs. Grace Bello (eliminated). Watch their battle here.

Morgan Myles (winner) vs. Steven McMorran (saved). Watch their battle here.

Team Gwen

Alyssa Witrado (winner) vs. Ian Harrison (stolen by Team Legend). Watch their battle here.

Cara Brindisi (winner) vs. Jay Allen (stolen by Team Blake). Watch their battle here.

Daysia (winner) vs. Julia Aslani (eliminated). Watch highlights from their battle here.

Justin Aaron (winner) vs. Destiny Leigh (saved). Watch their battle here.

Rowan Grace (winner) vs. Jillian Jordyn (eliminated). Watch their battle here.

Kayla Von Der Heide (winner) vs. Sadie Bass (eliminated). Watch highlights from their battle here.

Kique (winner) vs. Tanner Howe (eliminated). Watch their battle here.

Team Legend

Kim Cruse (winner) vs. David Andrew (eliminated). Watch their battle here.

Valarie Harding (winner) vs. Dia Malai (eliminated). Watch their battle here.

Emma Brooke (winner) vs. Nia Skyfer (eliminated). Watch their battle here.

Peyton Aldridge (winner) vs. Kara McKee (eliminated). Watch highlights from their battle here.

Morgan Taylor (winner) vs. SOLsong (eliminated). Watch highlights from their battle here.

Omar Jose Cardona (winner) vs. Lana Love (eliminated). Watch their battle here.

Parijita Bastola (winner) vs. The Marilynds (saved). Watch their battle here.

Battle Advisors

Team Blake: Jimmie Allen

Shelton chose fellow country star Jimmie Allen as his season 22 advisor for Team Blake. Although Allen is one of the fastest-rising stars in Nashville, he's all too familiar with The Voice and singing competitions in general, as he auditioned numerous times and was never able to make it past the audition rounds.

"I've watched Jimmie's career develop," Shelton told TV Insider, where all of the season 22 coaches explained why they chose their advisors. "He's an incredible performer and so focused on what he does. He brings that focus and great advice to my team."

Team Camila: Charlie Puth

Cabello brought pop singer Charlie Puth in as her Battle Round advisor. It actually wasn't Puth's first time helping out on the series -- he previously appeared as an advisor for former coach Adam Levine back in 2019.

"He's fun and caring and was so easily able to become a member of our team," Cabello explained. "We were able to bring different perspectives and really get the best results. Charlie is such a talented musician."

Team Gwen: Sean Paul

Stefani collaborated with singer-rapper Sean Paul in early 2022, so he seemed like an ideal choice to bring on as her season 22 advisor. When describing her experience working with the singer, Stefani said that Paul was a welcome addition to her team during the Battle Rounds and had some valuable experience to share.

"Sean is a talented artist with a diversity of experience and genuine encouragement for the contestants," Stefani explained. "His years of wisdom and perspective brought something really special to my team."

Team Legend: Jazmine Sullivan

Soulful singer Jazmine Sullivan was Legend's pick for his season 22 advisor. As a two-time Grammy winner, Sullivan has tons of valuable experience to share as she helps advise Team Legend contestants during the Battle Rounds.

"Jazmine has so much experience with performing and telling her story through music," Legend said. "She's a singer's singer, and I knew our artists would be excited to get her advice. She brings talent and authenticity."

The Voice Knockout Rounds

For the first time, The Voice is featuring three-way Knockout Rounds, which are leading to some seriously difficult decisions for all of the coaches.

Team Blake

Bodie (winner) vs. The Dryes (eliminated) vs. Kevin Hawkins (stolen by Team Gwen) -- watch their Knockout performance here.

Bryce Leatherwood (winner) vs. Jay Allen (eliminated) vs. Kate Kalvach (saved by Team Camila) -- watch their Knockout performance here.

Austin Montgomery vs. Brayden Lape vs. Eva Ullmann

Team Camilla

Morgan Myles (winner) vs. Chello (eliminated) vs. Orlando Mendez (eliminated) -- watch their Knockout performance here.

Eric Who (winner) vs. Jaeden Luke (eliminated) vs. Reina Ley (eliminated) -- watch their Knockout performance here.

Andrew Igbokidi vs. Devix vs. Steven McMorran

Team Gwen

Kique (winner) vs. Destiny Leigh (eliminated) vs. Rowan Grace (saved by Team Blake) -- watch their Knockout performance here.

Alyssa Witrado

Carla Brindisi

Daysia

Justin Aaron

Sasha Hurtado

Kayla Von Der Heide

Team Legend

Parijita Bastola (winner) vs. Peyton Aldridge (eliminated) vs. Valarie Harding (eliminated) -- watch their Knockout performance here

Omar Jose Cardona (winner) vs. Ian Harrison (eliminated) vs. Morgan Taylor (eliminated) -- watch their Knockout performance here

Kim Cruse vs. Emma Brooke vs. The Marilynds

When does voting start?

Viewers can start voting for their favorite singers once the Knockout Rounds are complete. The series will switch over to the Live Performance Shows, during which the coaches no longer call the shots on who gets to continue moving on to the subsequent rounds. The contestants' futures are officially in the hands of fans to determine who will be the winner of The Voice season 22.

Is The Voice coming back for season 23?

NBC has renewed The Voice for an additional season, but the lineup of coaches will look a bit different. Veteran coach Blake Shelton is leaving The Voice, and Kelly Clarkson will be returning along with two first-time coaches: Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan.

