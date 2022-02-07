CBS officially announced a new exciting reality series Beyond the Edge, which is set to feature nine celebrities facing challenging situations! The celebrities will live in the jungles of Panama as they face off adventures while enduring brutal conditions that require them to push themselves beyond their comfort zones.

Coming this Spring, we will be able to see country stars Craig Morgan and Lauren Alaina on our screens as they partake in adventurous obstacles. Along with the country music singers, other contestants include NFL Super Bowl MVP Ray Lewis, MBA star Metta World Peace, supermodel Paulina Porizkova, Mike Singletary, Full House star Jodie Sweetin, The Bachelor's Colton Underwood and The Real Housewives of New York City's Eboni K. Williams.

Can?t wait to get y?all Beyond The Edge of your seats!! I?m so excited to be part of the new @CBS reality series #BeyondTheEdge! It was an experience unlike any other. Can?t wait for you to watch, starting March 16th! pic.twitter.com/SCejMlJRvf — Lauren Alaina (@Lauren_Alaina) February 3, 2022

For a total of two weeks, the celebrities are expected to face heavy torrential rains, scorching heat, and deadly wildlife while actually living in the Panama jungle. The show will feature no eliminations or judges, but celebrities are expected to rely on their teammates while facing harsh conditions that might push them over the edge. For each day the celebrities last and for every challenge they win with their team, the celebrities will raise money for their chosen charities.

Advertisement

Similar to Survivor, if or when a celebrity reaches their breaking point, they have the ability to ring a bell to signal they are ready to go back home. At the end of the 14 days, the two top celebrities will go head to head in a final challenge to see who will become the Beyond The Edge champion and who will take home the most money for their chosen charity.

Alaina revealed she selected The Next Door as her charity, which helps women recover from substance abuse and treats mental health issues. Morgan will be playing for Operation Finally Home, which helps build and modify homes for first responders and veterans.

"Beyond The Edge is the most extreme celebrity format ever attempted," said executive producer Greg Goldman through a statement. "The day before we started principal photography, all of the producers looked at each other with the sinking feeling that this celebrity cast might see where they were living for up to two weeks - the harsh jungles of Panama - and just bolt. To the contrary, we were amazed by how these icons pushed themselves to their breaking points, showing incredible mental fortitude and physical tenacity. And all for an incredible cause: to raise money for charities that are near and dear to their hearts."

Hosted by SHOWTIME Sports announcer Mauro Ranallo, the show is set to premiere on Wednesday, March 16 at 9 PM ET on CBS Television Network. It will also be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount +.

Advertisement

Related Videos