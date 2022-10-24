Kelly Clarkson is missing from The Voice season 22, as you may have already noticed since the show's September premiere. The American Idol winner and daytime talk show host has a storied history on the musical competition series and a penchant for choosing great performers. This season, however, she isn't gracing those big red swiveling chairs.

It was confirmed in May that Clarkson would not be returning to The Voice. The announcement came just five months after her December 2021 victory as the winning coach of Girl Named Tom and several prior wins. She was a beloved part of The Voice's family of coaches and had spoken about how much she enjoyed participating. So why isn't Clarkson appearing on The Voice season 22? Who's replacing her? Will she ever return?

We've got all the answers you need and more about Clarkson's departure from The Voice during this season.

Why Isn't Kelly Clarkson on The Voice Season 22?

It turns out the "Breakaway" singer just needed something of a break, both for herself and for some quality family time. Clarkson opened up to Entertainment Tonight about her decision.

"I texted the other coaches and the executive producer and everyone and I was like, 'I'm really sorry, you know, I gotta take a minute.' And everybody understood it," Clarkson said. "They've been on this ride with me behind the scenes and they get it. Some have gone through similar situations."

The beloved coach began dropping hints ahead of her confirmation in May that season 21 might be her last appearance on The Voice for a while. During an Instagram Live Q&A session, she expressed a desire to spend more time with her two children, River and Remington.

"It was really important I think to show my kids that, yes, mommy loves work and I love to do what I do," Clarkson said. "But family is first. So when we need a moment to step back and we need to be together, that's when you take the time when it is necessary. We need to take those moments. And that's what it was for me. But it's bittersweet for me because I love doing it. It's so fun."

Who Replaced Kelly Clarkson on The Voice Season 22?

Former battle adviser and mega pop star Camila Cabello tagged in for Clarkson as a newly appointed coach. But this is hardly Cabello's first rodeo with The Voice. Speaking to NBC Insider, Cabello initially auditioned for The Voice ahead of her appearance on The X Factor, another talent competition series. Though she ended up going for The X Factor because of her love for Harry Styles and One Direction, she clearly made her mark on The Voice -- she's now a regular. Now, the current show roster consists of Blake Shelton, John Legend, Gwen Stefani and newcomer Cabello.

Will Kelly Clarkson Return to The Voice?

Kelly has been extremely busy outside of her work with The Voice. She's probably spending as much time as she can with her kids, but she's also executive-producing The Kelly Clarkson Show and working on a brand new album due out in 2023. But we can officially add The Voice season 23 to Clarkson's busy schedule. In October 2022, the music superstar announced that she'd be returning to the hit series as a coach for season 23.

"I am so excited to be back with my Voice family!" Clarkson said. "Let's do this, Team Kelly!"

It will be Clarkson's final season with her friendly rival Blake Shelton, who announced that he's "stepping away" from the show after season 23.

So Clarkson's one-season absence from The Voice season 22 was a bit of a timeout -- or well- earned vacation -- before she comes back.

The Voice season 22 premiered Sept. 19 and is currently airing.

