Hollywood's biggest (read: messiest) night is almost here. The 96th Academy Awards will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 10, bringing all the glamour and guffaws to a TV near you. To help you wade through the good, the bad and the ugly on the night of, we've come up with the perfect 2024 Oscars drinking game — one that caters to the specific hopes and dreads we have heading into the Dolby Theatre.

This year marks the tenth anniversary of John Travolta's infamous "Adele Dazeem" Oscars mishap, and we're betting those Academy kooks are unknowingly cultivating some similarly unhinged moments. Don't believe us? Nicolas Cage and Matthew McConaughey are among the presenters. Still not convinced? Al Pacino and Michelle Pfeiffer are poised for a "Scarface" reunion; both actors wear glasses, and if this never-ending awards season has taught us anything, it's that teleprompters continue to be a problem for even our greatest thespians. Oh, and did we mention Ryan Gosling will be performing "I'm Just Ken" onstage? Yeah. Liters of good stuff to fuel our Oscars drinking game.

With three hosting gigs under his belt, Jimmy Kimmel returns with plenty of monologue material. Plus, this year's ceremony brings back a favorite segment in which previous acting winners introduce the nominees. That means blessedly more Jamie Lee Curtis for us, not to mention Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Brendan Fraser.

So take down McConaughey's hot pants margarita recipe, pop the champagne for your watch party or, you know, snuggle up alone with one of those comically large wine glasses. Behold, the 2024 Oscars drinking game of your dreams...or nightmares.

Take a Sip If...

Margot Robbie wears pink

A red carpet interviewer says "the stars are out"

You spot a couple actresses fawning over each other in the background

Jimmy Kimmel roasts Matt Damon

Bonus: Take two sips if Jimmy jokes about The Slap and/or Envelopegate

Wes Anderson wears a bow tie

Al Pacino butchers a teleprompter reading à la "Adele Dazeem"

Someone is awkwardly played off the stage

Bradley Cooper brings his mom

Bonus: Take two sips if you can see Bradley's soul leave his body when he loses Best Actor to Cillian Murphy

Someone fumbles for their pre-written speech

Ryan Gosling wears a fur coat for his "I'm Just Ken" performance

Robert De Niro looks ready for bed

"I'm forgetting so many people" or "You know who you are" or "Wow, this is heavy!" are things that are said

Bonus: Take two sips every time you hear the word "empathy"

Someone gets bleeped

Martin Scorsese does that adorable bouncing laugh

A Hollywood icon makes a beeline for Zendaya during the commercial break

Nic Cage goes off script

Bonus: Take two sips every time they pan to the "Barbie" cast for clout

Finish Your Drink If...

Lily Gladstone becomes the first Native American to win Best Actress

Someone falls onstage

Kevin Costner shows up outta nowhere

Nic Cage goes off script and makes a beeline for Zendaya

The 96th Academy Awards will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 10 at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT.

