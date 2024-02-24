Kevin Costner Is Building a 500-Acre Film Studio in Utah with a 'Costner-Themed' Restaurant

Kevin Costner has a brand new development underway, and it's not just his upcoming "Horizon" film. The actor is in the process of building a 152,750 square ft. studio called Territory Film Studios in St. George, Utah. According to The Salt Lake Tribune, Costner is partnering with Development Solutions Group, Inc.'s Brett Burgess to make the $40 million project a reality.

Costner is building the studio on a 500-acre industrial complex near the St. George Regional Airport. It will reportedly feature two sound studios, a production warehouse and a space for offices. The actor will also include a restaurant on the grounds, which will reportedly be "Costner-themed."

News of the film studio broke at St. George Mayor Michele Randall's State of the City address on Tuesday, Feb. 13. Real estate professional Macrae Heppler called the studio a "massive addition to the performing arts industry" in St. George.

Costner is no stranger to St. George, as he shot his "Horizon: An American Saga" film there. The actor's desire to build a studio complex in the town reportedly came from difficulties he experienced while filming "Horizon," including being able to find places to shoot interior scenes.

St. George officials are enthusiastic about the opportunity Territory Studios will bring to the area.

"We have 4,000 students in film schools in higher education throughout Utah, and we have very little incentive for them to remain here," said Joyce Kelly, sales manager for the Greater Zion Convention and Tourism Office. "So our students graduate and end up having to go elsewhere. Hopefully, our students will now be able to graduate and work on more films at the studio. And the film industry actually pays a wage that will sustain families, which is important."

"Horizon: An American Saga" follows the story of the "15-year span of pre-and post-Civil War expansion and settlement of the American west." It is due out on June 28, 2024.