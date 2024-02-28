From child star to Hollywood heartthrob to one of the most respected actors in the business.

Ryan Gosling is one of the most recognizable figures in Hollywood, known for his standout performances in films such as "Drive," "Blade Runner 2049" and "La La Land." Most recently, he starred as Ken in Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" — a role that earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

But long before Ryan Gosling's net worth reflected his Hollywood A-list status, he was just a lonely kid in Canada, chronically bullied and longing to be like his favorite movie star, Sylvester Stallone. He got his first taste of stardom at the age of 12 when he was cast as a Mouseketeer in Disney Channel's "The Mickey Mouse Club." After his swoon-worthy performance as Noah Calhoun in 2004's "The Notebook," he became a household name and a poster on the walls of young women across the globe.

He's only built on his success since then, starring in films that made him an icon for men, too — he commands the screen as a stoic force in "Drive" and "Blade Runner." And he jumps seamlessly from these strong, quiet roles to colorful roles in films including "La La Land" and "Barbie" that allow him to exercise the singing and dancing skills he's been honing since childhood.

So what is his net worth? How did he get from Mouseketeer to Oscar nominee? Let's dive into everything you never knew about Ryan Gosling.