Ryan Gosling is one of the most recognizable figures in Hollywood, known for his standout performances in films such as "Drive," "Blade Runner 2049" and "La La Land." Most recently, he starred as Ken in Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" — a role that earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.
But long before Ryan Gosling's net worth reflected his Hollywood A-list status, he was just a lonely kid in Canada, chronically bullied and longing to be like his favorite movie star, Sylvester Stallone. He got his first taste of stardom at the age of 12 when he was cast as a Mouseketeer in Disney Channel's "The Mickey Mouse Club." After his swoon-worthy performance as Noah Calhoun in 2004's "The Notebook," he became a household name and a poster on the walls of young women across the globe.
He's only built on his success since then, starring in films that made him an icon for men, too — he commands the screen as a stoic force in "Drive" and "Blade Runner." And he jumps seamlessly from these strong, quiet roles to colorful roles in films including "La La Land" and "Barbie" that allow him to exercise the singing and dancing skills he's been honing since childhood.
So what is his net worth? How did he get from Mouseketeer to Oscar nominee? Let's dive into everything you never knew about Ryan Gosling.
What Is Ryan Gosling's Net Worth in 2024?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, the "Barbie" star is currently worth around $70 million. And a few key roles have contributed to that success. Playing Ken brought home $12.5 million for Gosling, and that doesn't even cover anything additional he earned from the soundtrack, especially from his hit Oscar-nominated song "Just Ken." Other big paydays included $10 million for "Blade Runner 2049" and $29 million in 2017 alone, largely thanks to the success of "La La Land." But nothing beats Netflix dishing out $20 million for "The Gray Man," which is getting a sequel and most likely another massive paycheck for Gosling.
He's a Big Fan of Sylvester Stallone
Ryan Gosling is a major Sly Guy and has been a fan of the action star since childhood.
"He's such a good actor," Gosling told MTV News in 2022. "You've got action, but you've got these amazing characters at the center of it."
He told Gotham magazine in 2021: "I would try to channel Rocky growing up, to psych myself up for some of the challenges I was facing. Everything about that film, from the theme to 'Eye of the Tiger' to Stallone having to sell his dog to get it made, can strike a chord in anyone looking for the inspiration to keep on swinging."
He Was Bullied in School
Gosling took that love of Stallone too far in first grade and got suspended from school. He was a chronic troublemaker, which earned him the nickname "Trouble." And he was also severely bullied. He once retaliated by bringing steak knives to his first-grade classroom and throwing them at students — an idea he got after watching Stallone's Rambo film "First Blood."
He Turned Down People's 'Sexiest Man Alive' Honor (Multiple Times)
While Gosling is undeniably a heartthrob to countless admirers, he has never graced the cover of People's "Sexiest Man Alive" issue — but not for the magazine's lack of trying.
"They tried a few times, especially during his huge year in 2011," a source told TheWrap in November 2014, adding, "the consensus was he's too serious for it, too artsy."
He Got His Start on Disney's 'The Mickey Mouse Club'
Gosling has actually been in showbiz since he was only 12 years old. He became a Mouseketeer on Disney Channel's "The Mickey Mouse Club" for the 1993 and 1994 seasons. He sang and danced alongside other children who would go on to become huge stars in adulthood, including Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake and Hallmark star Nikki DeLoach.
He Owns A Moroccan Restaurant in Los Angeles
Gosling owns a renowned Moroccan restaurant in Beverly Hills called Tagine. He began planning the popular eatery in the mid-2000s with chef Abdessamad Benameur. According to Moroccan World News, Tagine has become a favorite haunt for many of Hollywood's biggest celebrities including Keanu Reeves, Richard Gere and Salma Hayek.
He Was Raised by Devoutly Mormon Parents and Home Schooled
Due to his difficulty fitting in at school as well as his burgeoning career on "The Mickey Mouse Club," Gosling began homeschooling at the age of 13. While his parents are Mormons, he didn't follow in their footsteps.
"I was raised as a Mormon. My parents were Mormons; I wasn't truly one. I was never really able to relate to it. There are benefits to attending church," he said in an interview with Beliefnet. He added: "We had a quite devout upbringing. You were reared by a religious fanatic, my mother acknowledges. Although that was a part of everything at the time, she is different now."
Justin Timberlake's Mom Became His Legal Guardian
While shooting "The Mickey Mouse Club" in Orlando, Gosling's mother had to return to their hometown in Canada. Gosling had to stay in Orlando to continue filming, so Timberlake's mom, Lynne, became his legal guardian for the remainder of the show's run.
"We were probably a little closer than the rest of the kids that were on the show just because we had to share a bathroom," Timberlake told Ellen DeGeneres in 2011.
He Enjoys Knitting as a Hobby
The actor developed an affinity for knitting while shooting the 2007 film "Lars and the Real Girl." And he trained with the best — a room full of old ladies.
"I do like to knit actually," Gosling told GQ Australia in 2013. "I did this scene in 'Lars and the Real Girl' where I was in a room full of old ladies who were knitting, and it was an all-day scene, so they showed me how," he explained. "It was one of the most relaxing days of my life."
He Took the Role in 'Barbie' for His Daughters
Gosling took his Academy Award-nominated role as Ken in "Barbie" for his daughters, Esmeralda Amada, 9, and Amada Lee, 7, whom he shares with his wife, actress Eva Mendes. It was "a way to do something both for them and with them," he said (via Marca).
However, neither of the children has seen his role, save for the musical number, which they witnessed live on set. Why? He doesn't think it's a good idea "to see your father as Ken."
He Wears His Late Dog George's Tags Around His Neck
To commemorate his dog George, who died in 2016 at the age of 17, he appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" wearing George's tags in remembrance.
"He was a good friend to me," he told DeGeneres about George, who was known for his scruffy mohawk, "but it's funny to say dog because I feel like there was something about George where he always, I think he felt like he felt being a dog was beneath him, you know? He would not do tricks. If you wanted him even to sit down, you had to sort of convince him it was in his best interest."
