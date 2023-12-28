Hallmark Star Nikki DeLoach Was Childhood Friends with Britney Spears

The two bonded on the set of "The Mickey Mouse Club."

In the glow of early stardom on "The Mickey Mouse Club," Hallmark star Nikki DeLoach and Britney Spears formed a friendship. Their story unfolded on the set of the iconic children's variety show, where they, alongside other future celebrities like Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling, laid the groundwork for their careers. As Britney Spears reminisces in her memoir, The Woman in Me, the cast was divided into cliques, with Spears sharing a dressing room with Christina Aguilera and Nikki DeLoach. This proximity bred a friendship that withstood the rigors of growing fame.

Their connection was evident during a televised MTV sleepover in 1999, intended as a cozy gathering while Spears recovered from a leg injury. As Spears had to miss the Grammy Awards that year, the event was a laid-back alternative filled with casual fun, "pajama-clad hangs, junk food" (Spears' favorites being Cheetos and Doritos), and a Lauryn Hill sing-along, which included DeLoach among the invitees.

The two almost shared a parallel career path before finding their own distinct trajectories. The possibility of DeLoach and Spears becoming bandmates in the girl group Innosense also came tantalizingly close to reality. DeLoach told MTV, "[Britney Spears] was on board for a little while, but then went off and did her own thing."

Even after the "Mickey Mouse Club" ended in 1994, their friendship persisted as they navigated the pop music landscape. Their shared experiences from the show to their brush with being in the same band painted a picture of an enduring camaraderie. DeLoach's reflections on Spears as "always so great and so unaffected by her huge fame" underline the genuine affection between them.

While the two haven't spoken in some time, DeLoach remains open to a reunion.

"I haven't spoken to her in a long time, but it would be great to see her and catch up," she told MTV.

