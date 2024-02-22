Hold onto your pantalones, everyone! Things are about to get spicy this National Margarita Day - Feb. 22 - with the new Hot Pants cocktail courtesy of Matthew McConaughey's new Pantalones Blanco tequila.

"True Detective"'s Rust Cohle may be of the opinion that "life is barely long enough to get good at one thing," but the man who portrays the brooding investigator has consistently proven his notable character wrong. This cocktail is anything but Fool's Gold.

The proud Texan, along with his wife Camila, wanted to make tequila fun again. Tired of the industry being co-opted by snobs and self-serious buzzkills over the last decade, they successfully created a product that achieves their goal of good times had by all. There are plenty of celebrity liquor brands out there, which they admit on the Pantalones website. But everyone's favorite Texan delivers a quality product, which the McConaugheys describe as "really good, really clean fun." Throw caution and your pants to the wind. You won't need them after downing a few of these party potions.

Pantalones has an entire page of cocktail recipes on its website that utilize all three variations of its product, but The Hot Pants is a clear standout. The Hot Pants cocktail is a tropical, margarita-style delight that is incredibly easy to make. Great for any situation or (situationship for that matter), the balanced drink combines their new 100% Blue Weber organic Pantalones Blanco tequila with four simple ingredients.

McConaughey's Hot Pants Margarita

These ingredients are easy to keep on hand or snag on the way home from work. The sweet and spicy cocktail can be pulled off in a moment's notice.

All it takes is the simple combination of Pantalones Blanco tequila, both pineapple and lime juices, two jalapeno slices (trust me, this is more than enough to deliver the perfect punch of spice), and a touch of agave. Sip this devilish concoction through a rim of sea salt and you'll be feeling more than just alright, alright, alright. The pineapple and lime with a hint of agave blend together perfectly to make the drink as refreshing as the moment you finally got that late-night text from the ghosts of girlfriends past and kept your dignity and sanity with a failure to launch a response (Matthew McConaughey movies are full of punny potential).

The smoothness of the Pantalones Blanco tequila is what really elevated this to an interstellar level margarita. Even with heavier pours - sometimes just a splash of juices, oops! - the incredible flavor persisted. I can now see how tequila has such a prominent reputation for making certain garments carelessly fall off.

The spicy bite and heat from the jalapenos create the ideal heat and aftertaste that lingers on your lips and makes you want to go back over and over again. Reminiscent of the spicy kickback you get from your friends, if you do find yourself going back to aforementioned ghosts, and out of your own precious hot pants.

Finding actual Pantalones tequila might take a little more effort. At this time, you can pick up a bottle at Total Wines, Go Puff and Warehouse Wines. If you want to save yourself the hassle and a trip, you can order it directly from their website. The Pantalones brand launched in Oct. of 2023, and has been selling out at stores ever since, so ordering directly from the source may be the move.

You don't burn too big of a hole in your pocket for such a high-quality product, either. For the reasonable price of $39.99 in stores or 44.99 online, this is one of the better bang for your buck tequilas out there. Pantalone's brand representatives stated, "We believe everyone should be able to enjoy high-quality tequila without having to break the bank."

The brand offers three traditional expressions of tequila: Blanco, Reposado, and Añejo.

Each flavor offers its own list of carefully crafted cocktails with clever names playing off the "pantalones" theme.

1.5 oz Pantalones Organic Blanco Tequila,

0.5 oz Lime Juice,

2 oz Pineapple Juice,

2 Fresh Jalapeno Slices,

0.25 oz Agave Nectar,

Pineapple Wedge & Sea Salt (Garnish)

Instructions

Combine Pantalones Tequila, lime juice, pineapple juice, and 1-2 jalapeno slices into your shaker. Shake vigorously (like there are ants in your pants, as Pantalones puts it). Once you've shaken it really well, pour the contents into your salt-rimmed glass full of ice. Don't forget your jalapenos and a pineapple garnish if you're feeling fancy.